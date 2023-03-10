With Bindi Irwin recently making headlines about her personal experience with endometriosis, experts at UC San Diego Health are available to discuss a variety of topics, including causes, symptoms and treatment options to manage the condition during Endometriosis Awareness Month (March).

Endometriosis is a common gynecological disease in which tissue that is like that which lines the uterus grows in other areas of the body, such as the pelvic cavity, bladder, bowel, fallopian tubes or ovaries. Approximately 5 to 10% of women in the United States have endometriosis.

The most common symptoms of endometriosis are pelvic pain and infertility. It may be more common in women with a family history of the disease and there is often a delay in diagnosis.

While there is currently no cure for endometriosis, there are treatments that can help manage pain and infertility issues.

UC San Diego Health experts are conducting ongoing research to learn how endometriosis affects women and to develop and evaluate promising new treatments and less invasive ways for diagnosis.

UC San Diego Health experts available:

Sanjay Agarwal, MD, reproductive endocrinologist and director of UC San Diego Center for Endometriosis Research Treatment (CERT)

Antoni Duleba, MD, director, reproductive endocrinology and fertility program

Charlotte Picket, MD, minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon

Shira Varon, MD, minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon

Learn more about endometriosis care at UC San Diego Health.

# # #