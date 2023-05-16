The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has updated mammography screening guidelines for breast cancer detection to every other year beginning at age 40 instead of 50.

This recommendation is based on new evidence of a rise in breast cancer rates among younger women, especially Black women.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer diagnosed in women in the in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

ACS estimates that 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year.

Early detection of breast cancer is crucial as there are more treatment options and a better chance for survival with early diagnosis. Mammography remains the gold standard for early detection.

Rebecca Shatsky, MD, board-certified medical oncologist specializing in breast cancer care, is available to discuss the new USPSTF recommendations, the importance of mammograms for early detection and the latest treatment options available at UC San Diego Health, including hormone therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.

