Newswise — More than 100 UC San Diego Health physicians have been named “Top Docs” in the 2022 San Diego Magazine “Physicians of Exceptional Excellence” survey, an annual opportunity for doctors across the county to vote for their much respected and admired colleagues.

“As the region’s only academic medical center, UC San Diego Health provides the most advanced multidisciplinary and comprehensive medical care to our community,” said Patty Maysent, CEO, UC San Diego Health. “Our extraordinary physicians are dedicated to serving patients and their loved ones with compassion every day from primary care to specialty care. For them to be recognized by their peers in such a meaningful way is a reminder of our commitment to the San Diego region.”

Ranging from neurosurgery, emergency medicine, pulmonary critical care, medical oncology and radiation oncology, to cardiovascular disease, urology, infectious disease and family medicine, the selected physicians represent 46 specialties at UC San Diego Health.

“Our institution has been caring for the San Diego community for more than 50 years, with a tripartite mission that seeks to deliver outstanding patient care, ground breaking research and inspired teaching,” said Christopher Kane, MD, CEO, UC San Diego Health Physician Group.

“The ‘Top Docs’ list is another example of the exceptional medical teams in our health system, consisting of remarkable physicians who consistently extend patient care beyond the bedside.”

At UC San Diego Health, our growing network of providers meet the needs of our patients close to where they live and work, offering primary care, specialty care and express care options. Our patients now have even more access to our “Top Docs,” with clinics available throughout the county, including a new location in Banker’s Hill opening later this year, in addition to medical centers in Hillcrest and La Jolla.

“Our goal is to bring our multi-disciplinary care and distinguished talent to multiple neighborhood locations across San Diego,” said Kane.

Recently, U.S. News & World Report named UC San Diego Health the #1 hospital system in San Diego and #5 in California for the third year in a row, with 10 specialties ranked among the nation’s best, in the 2022-2023 “Best Hospitals” survey. The annual rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for a variety of health conditions, common elective procedures and complex surgeries.

In addition to top rankings in U.S. News & World Report, UC San Diego Health is recognized as having the highest level of safety from The Leapfrog Group, with an “A” for both campuses and is ranked fourth nationally among Comprehensive Academic Medical Centers by Vizient Inc. for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care. Further, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recognized UC San Diego Health as a five-star institution for the quality of our care.

“From clinical trials that tested therapeutics and teams who administered thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to our community, to being the first to offer treatment for rare diseases and hard-to-treat cancers, UC San Diego Health experts across all different specialties continue to lead the way regionally and nationally in groundbreaking research and clinical care,” said Maysent.

San Diego Magazine, in conjunction with the San Diego County Medical Society, works collaboratively to distribute and manage the annual survey. Voting is open to all physicians in San Diego County and participating physicians vote for one colleague within their own specialty, as well as one from outside.

The full list of “Top Docs” can be found in the October issue of San Diego Magazine.

To learn more about our "Top Docs” and how to make an appointment at UC San Diego Health, visit health.ucsd.edu/top-docs.

About UC San Diego Health

UC San Diego Health is the only academic health system in the region and is comprised of UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest and Jacobs Medical Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Institute, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute and the Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, all in La Jolla, as well as primary care and same-day services at clinics throughout Southern California. UC San Diego Health Medical Center is home to the area’s only Regional Burn Center and one of only two Level I trauma centers in the county.