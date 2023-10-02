Newswise — Being named a “Top Doc” in San Diego Magazine’s annual “Physicians of Exceptional Excellence” survey is a coveted honor among physicians across the county. This year, more than 100 UC San Diego Health physicians topped the 2023 survey list, an annual opportunity for local doctors to vote for their much-admired colleagues.

“It’s truly a testament to our extraordinary physicians who are dedicated to providing all patients with compassionate, innovative, high-quality care,” said Patty Maysent, CEO, UC San Diego Health. “Peer recognition at such a high level for so many of our doctors underscores the growing value of the region’s most advanced and comprehensive medical care.”

Ranging from cardiovascular disease, neurology, emergency medicine and geriatrics to sports medicine, radiation oncology, family medicine and infectious disease, the selected physicians represent 50 specialties at UC San Diego Health.

“This prestigious recognition from our peers demonstrates that our physicians and their teams are trusted to be the very best to treat their patients and their families,” said Christopher Kane, MD, CEO, UC San Diego Health Physician Group. “As the region’s only academic medical center, UC San Diego Health medical teams are proud to provide the most advanced multidisciplinary care to our community.”

UC San Diego Health’s growing network of providers care for patients close to where they live and work, offering primary care, specialty care and express care options. Patients now have even more access to our “Top Docs,” with clinics available throughout the county, including medical centers in Hillcrest and La Jolla.

Recently, UC San Diego Health ranked No. 1 in San Diego in the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” survey and was placed on the "Best Hospitals National Honor Roll" for the first time in 2023, a distinction awarded to only 22 hospitals nationwide. The region’s only academic medical center ranked nationally in 10 specialties and “high-performing” in 18 common procedures and conditions, which cover a spectrum of care, from heart procedures and treatment options for acute kidney failure to orthopedic and cancer surgeries, and stroke care.

UC San Diego Health is also recognized as having the highest level of safety from The Leapfrog Group, with an “A” for both campuses and has been recognized as a top performer in the 2023 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. for its excellence in delivering high-quality patient care. Further, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recognized UC San Diego Health as a five-star institution for quality of care.

“Whether we’re treating rare diseases, testing new therapies in clinical trials or researching innovative options for treating specific cancers, UC San Diego Health experts across all specialties continue to lead the way regionally and nationally in groundbreaking research and clinical care,” Maysent said.

The full list of “Top Docs” can be found in the October issue of San Diego Magazine.

San Diego Magazine, in conjunction with the San Diego County Medical Society, works collaboratively to distribute and manage the annual survey. Voting is open to all physicians in San Diego County and participating physicians vote for one colleague within their own specialty, as well as one from outside.

To learn more about our "Top Docs” and how to make an appointment at UC San Diego Health, visit health.ucsd.edu/top-docs.

