Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine expanded its advanced neuroscience expertise in China via exchanges and collaborations with Shanghai Blue Cross Brain Hospital (SBCBH). This move demonstrates UChicago Medicine’s role as a leader and its commitment to supporting the improvement of healthcare delivery, clinical quality and operational efficiency worldwide.

The effort extends beyond an assessment agreement that was signed in 2019, and it aims for UChicago Medicine to help elevate medical care, drive innovation and foster a spirit of continuous learning at SBCBH.

“This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to share the expertise and innovation for which UChicago Medicine is renowned, and it is a testament to our commitment to advancing global healthcare standards through knowledge sharing,” said Diala Atassi, chief global and national programs officer for UChicago Medicine. “We are committed to bringing advanced medical technologies and services to all parts of the world to benefit more patients, and we look forward to more diverse and in-depth cooperation with all parties.”

Future initiatives include virtual clinical case conferences to support lectures and opinions by UChicago Medicine physicians, neuroscience research symposiums, joint workshops focused on specific services, and consultations on hospital management improvement. UChicago Medicine will also provide second opinions on SBCBH patient cases.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with UChicago Medicine," said Xiang Yaojun, dean of SBCBH. "We will actively integrate advanced medical technology and academic achievements from UChicago Medicine, cultivate high-caliber medical professionals, establish a high-quality neuroscience research center, and better meet the public's demand for high-level and quality healthcare services. We aim to contribute to the high-quality development of China's neurology medical sector."

UChicago Medicine neuroscience experts Shyam Prabhakaran, MD, MS, and Peter Warnke, MD, recently took part in a series of activities including a hospital tour and interviews with SBCBH staff, case discussions and surgical observations, and sharing their expertise in epilepsy and stroke with Chinese specialists.

Warnke is one of the few neurosurgeons fellowship-trained in pediatric neurosurgery, brain tumor surgery (neuro-oncology), and movement and epilepsy surgery. He has treated one of the largest series of low-grade gliomas in adults and children and other brain tumors.

Prabhakaran is an internationally recognized leader in vascular neurology and stroke research and treatment. As a renowned leader in neuroscience research, he has led projects focused on uncovering the underlying causes of recurrent strokes, improving stroke care and optimizing patient outcomes and recovery. His research explores intersections between clinical stroke, neuroimaging and community health.

The neurology collaboration at SBCBH has laid the foundation for more cooperation between UChicago Medicine and various parties in the Chinese healthcare sector. In the future, UChicago Medicine aims to facilitate world-class experts and scholars in more fields to diversify industry exchanges and benefit more patients.