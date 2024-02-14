Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine continues to expand its services on the North Shore with the opening of a new Northbrook office for minimally invasive gynecology, urogynecology, reconstructive pelvic surgery and gastrointestinal (GI) care.

The office is located off I-94, on the third floor at 400 Skokie Blvd. It opened Feb. 5, 2024, after moving from its temporary Glenview location. Urogynecology and women’s health care appointments are available now, and GI services will be added this spring.

UChicago Medicine Northbrook will be staffed by some of the Hyde Park-based academic health system’s top specialists and surgeon-scientists who have access to innovative treatments through clinical trials.

Services available range from leading-edge minimally invasive treatments for pelvic floor disorders to world-renowned Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis care, including the groundbreaking, new intestinal ultrasound.

It’s the latest move by UChicago Medicine to grow its network of medical and surgical specialty sites across the Chicagoland area, from the northern suburbs to Northwest Indiana.

“We are excited to bring our innovative approach to complex care closer to where our patients live, and to where many of our colleagues have asked us to partner with them,” said David T. Rubin, MD, Chief of the Section of Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition and Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Center.

Services offered at UChicago Medicine Northbrook will include:

Urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery for complex pelvic floor disorders, including pelvic organ prolapse, and urinary and fecal incontinence

National clinical trials for breakthrough pelvic floor disorder treatments

Minimally invasive gynecologic treatments for endometriosis and uterine fibroids

Gastroenterology care, including for patients with Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and motility disorders

Infusion (non-chemotherapy)

Blood draws and other lab services

Intestinal ultrasound for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis patients

The women’s health physicians include five leading UChicago Medicine board-certified, fellowship-trained subspecialty surgeons with expertise treating endometriosis, fibroids and pelvic floor disorders in women, including pelvic organ prolapse, genitourinary and rectovaginal fistula.

The urogynecologists and reconstructive pelvic surgeons are:

The minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon is:

Kenton, Collins, Lewicky-Gaupp and Mueller are well known across the Chicagoland area and the North suburbs for their personalized, patient-centered, minimally invasive pelvic healthcare. They help patients with complex cases improve their quality of life using medical education and cutting-edge clinical research. UChicago Medicine is one of six research sites participating in the Pelvic Floor Disorders Network, helping discover better ways to treat these disorders.

“Pelvic floor disorders significantly impact a woman’s quality of life and those bothered by the disruptions and symptoms don’t have to keep suffering,” Kenton said. “The minimally invasive treatments offered by our team of top doctors at UChicago Medicine Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery can help restore their active lifestyles.”

Appointments for virtual and in-person urogynecology care can be made by calling 773-795-8777.

GI care at UChicago Medicine Northbrook will be provided by four esteemed physicians, including Rubin, an international authority on IBD. Others include:

Cleveland and Pekow are also experts who are part of the UChicago Medicine IBD Center. Sitaraman was recently recruited to UChicago Medicine for her expertise in gut-brain and motility disorders, which involve the nervous system and the digestive tract, as well as refractory constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, anorectal disorders, pelvic dyssynergia and fecal incontinence.