Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine and the WNBA Chicago Sky renewed their partnership in a multiyear agreement in which the academic health system will continue to serve as the team’s official medical provider and major sponsor. The partnership was originally launched in 2018, and the renewed contract will continue through the 2024 season.

As the team’s official medical provider, UChicago Medicine provides comprehensive player- and patient-centered services in orthopaedics, sports medicine, women’s health and primary care. The South Side-based academic health system also conducts preseason cardiac screenings for the 2021 WNBA champions.

UChicago Medicine sports medicine physicians and orthopaedic surgeons Aravind Athiviraham, MD, Holly Benjamin, MD, and Brendon Ross, DO, MS, serve as the Chicago Sky’s team doctors.

“As part of UChicago Medicine’s orthopaedic team, we’re excited to continue our partnership with the Chicago Sky as the team’s official medical provider,” said Athiviraham. “Just as we use innovative approaches to help all patients with injury prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, we look forward to continuing to help the Sky’s elite athletes perform at their best levels.”

Led by Douglas R. Dirschl, MD, the Lowell T. Coggeshall Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and department chair, UChicago Medicine's orthopaedic team focuses on injury prevention as well as rehabilitative and comprehensive surgical care for sports-related conditions in teens and adults. The team specializes in complex surgeries, including multi-ligament knee reconstructions, proximal hamstring repairs, total shoulder replacements and arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder, elbow, knee and hip.

The 2022 Chicago Sky roster includes Chicago-area native Candace Parker, whom the UChicago Medicine orthopaedic care team helped rehabilitate after an ankle injury caused the six-time all-star forward to miss several games. Sky guard Allie Quigley has also shared her story of how UChicago Medicine helped her address a knee injury.

Following arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in late 2017, Quigley said: “Everyone at UChicago Medicine was awesome. My care team gave me the information I needed to feel confident going into surgery and during my rehab.”

Athiviraham, who performed Quigley's surgery, said: “Being a team physician for the Chicago Sky has been a very rewarding experience and we are all excited about our continued partnership. We look forward to providing top-notch medical and orthopaedic care to our athletes to ensure their success on and off the court.”

Through the renewed agreement, UChicago Medicine will be a Presenting Sponsor in 2022 for the Breast Health Awareness game on July 29 against the New York Liberty and for the Health & Wellness Night game on Aug. 2 against the Dallas Wings.

UChicago Medicine also will partner with the Sky on community engagement initiatives and serves as an official Sky Cares Legacy Partner, as well as an official partner with Beyond Basketball, the Sky’s platform on social justice.