Newswise — UCLA Health is now accepting applications for a new cohort of innovators to be part of its TechQuity Accelerator for 2023, an initiative that supports startups and other fledgling companies with technologies that can improve health equity among underserved and vulnerable patient populations.

Launched in 2022 in response to COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on minority communities, the TechQuity Accelerator strives to strengthen health security by targeting four overall areas: prevention, diagnosis, treatment and community impact.

“Following last year’s highly successful inaugural program, we are excited to launch a new accelerator to support early-stage companies driven by a commitment to develop inclusive technologies and boost health equity within diverse populations,” said Jennifer McCaney, executive director of UCLA Biodesign and associate director of the UCLA Clinical and Translational Science Institute. “We look forward to receiving applications from across our region’s robust tech ecosystem.”

UCLA Health operates the TechQuity Accelerator in partnership with UCLA Biodesign and BioscienceLA, with a laser focus on supporting teams that feature innovative concepts and a mission to improve long-term community health resilience. The four-month program provides selected startups with personalized mentorship, access to clinical expertise and product-development support, culminating in a final pitch showcase with UCLA Health leaders and community stakeholders.

Selected accelerator companies are paired with student interns subsidized by BioscienceLA through its BioFutures Internship Program. This collaboration also represents a shared commitment with UCLA Health and UCLA Biodesign to build a diverse life science workforce by providing career-building opportunities for people from historically underrepresented backgrounds.

For 2023, the initiative seeks companies that have developed solutions to overcome any of the following barriers to more equitable health outcomes:

Healthcare Access – The pandemic strained an existing health system fraught with challenges for people with cultural, geographic or financial limitations to access care and services. Prospective applicants may have innovations in these areas:

Telemedicine

Wearables, remote monitoring devices

Online pharmacies

Direct-to-consumer healthcare delivery

Encrypted mobile communication software

Medical translation and transcription

Gender-affirming care

Environmental Justice – Traditionally, underserved communities are mostly likely to suffer the health, financial and political consequences caused by global climate change. Prospective applicants might have solutions for:

Removing, reducing or preventing pollution in vulnerable communities

Improving access to healthy food options

Leveraging community leaders to ensure equitable environmental and land-use decisions

Safe housing and recreational facilities

Expanding social service programs

Mental Health and Youth Wellbeing – Limited resources are available for low-income residents and adolescent patients to ensure their long-term care and access to mental health professionals. Potential areas of focus include:

Pediatric healthcare delivery in collaboration with schools

Broadening medication access for substance-abuse patients

Teletherapy

Self-care mobile applications

Platforms to better identify resources, including mental health experts and treatment centers

For more information or to apply, visit the UCLA Health TechQuity Accelerator website.