With Elon Musk’s offer to proceed with a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Clinical Professor of Finance and stock market expert David Kass at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business says:

“It now appears that Musk will acquire Twitter for $54.20 per share as he originally agreed. The shares will then cease to trade publicly but could be reissued as an IPO in the future. I would expect Musk to use his innate creativity and genius to turn the company around and greatly expand its services in the years ahead.”

Kass has served as an economist in senior positions with the Federal Trade Commission, General Accounting Office, Department of Defense, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

He also is active on Twitter (@DrDavidKass) and blogs about Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway and the stock market.