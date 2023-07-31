Newswise — The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is adding a January 2024 cohort start date for its Master of Science in Information Systems (MSIS). The update comes as the school designates focus areas including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and emerging technologies in this STEM-designated, in-person program.

“The additional start date is ideal for candidates who apply after earning a three-year or a four-year undergraduate degree and those seeking more scheduling flexibility,” says Smith Associate Dean of MS Programs Emanuel Zur.”

Application deadlines for the added January start date in the 30-credit program are Sept. 1 and 29, Oct. 15 and Dec. 15. (Go to Smith’s Business Master’s Admissions website.)

The focus areas, Zur says, “provide students with a more-specialized education within the information systems field, targeting multiple skills relevant to specific job roles.”

Artificial intelligence

This focus area provides a comprehensive understanding of Artificial Intelligence tools, methods and algorithms used to create intelligent systems to solve business problems. The curriculum also will work to address AI’s ethical impacts on society and is relevant to such job titles as knowledge engineer, knowledge manager and machine learning engineer. The curriculum also emphasizes crafting data strategies, building pipelines, visualizing data, and using predictive analytics in real-life business situations. This area is designed for data scientists, business intelligence developers, data analysts and data engineers.

Cloud computing

The curriculum in this focus area addresses Cloud Computing in designing and managing cloud-based platforms and tech infrastructures. Participants will study the economics of cloud deployments, manage the complexities involved in migration initiatives and experience using cloud-based technology stacks – all applicable to such roles as solution engineer, cloud architect and cloud engineer.

Emerging technologies

The Emerging Technologies focus area addresses the understanding, evaluating and applying key information systems technologies. Students will practice applying Web3, Blockchain, IoT and other technologies to everyday work in roles like solution architect, technology consultant and solutions engineer.

“These focus areas, combined with experiential learning courses, case competitions and industry simulations, ensure that students have the skills and capacity to lead, manage, design and implement solutions to complex business problems using contemporary information technologies,” says MSIS Academic Director and Clinical Professor Tej Anand. “The updated curriculum increases the challenge and reward for students to think critically about solutions required for our rapidly changing business and technology environment.”

Anand directs the program with decades of industry experience, including in AI and data research and product development for the likes of Philips Research Laboratories, A. C. Nielsen and NCR/Teradata and as a senior business-technology executive in companies such as Golden Books, CA Technologies. Medco Health Solutions and CareCentrix.

Anand “exemplifies the MSIS program’s top-tier research- and industry-active faculty, who collaborate with the school’s MSIS Advisory Council of industry leaders and experts to bring experiential learning and insight and expand internship and job opportunities for the students,” says Smith Dean Prabhudev Konana. “This works to ensure that it’s not only about developing trade skills through a stellar curriculum, but it’s also about developing independent thinkers with deep skills relevant for immediate needs of business and developing the students for long term success.”

Related, online information sessions are scheduled for 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 16 and 25. To register for these free sessions and for complete MSIS program information, go to the Master of Science in Information Systems website.