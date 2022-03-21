Newswise — Charlottesville, VA, and Bannockburn, IL, March 21, 2022 — Unbound Medicine and the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS) announce the launch of ASCRS U – a premier educational resource available for colorectal surgeons and trainees. Unbound Medicine is a leader in knowledge management solutions for healthcare and ASCRS is a community of health care professionals dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, and treatment of disorders of the colon, rectum, and anus.

Prior to the creation of ASCRS U, learning materials for colorectal surgeons were scattered across different locations, lacking organization, and not personalized. For surgeons with limited and highly valuable time, it was a challenge to stay up to date and maintain professional certification efficiently.

With ASCRS U, surgeons now have a single-entry portal to a wide variety of premier educational resources including references, guidelines, journals, courses, self-assessment banks, and video instruction. Powered by the flexible Unbound™ Platform, ASCRS U transforms the traditional learning management system into a sophisticated educational experience where surgeons can choose various educational modalities and absorb their contents at their own pace and on their device of choice.

The outcome of this partnership – utilizing Unbound Medicine’s expertise in solving knowledge problems and ASCRS expert colorectal surgery information – is a web and mobile app portal that provides four major educational pillars required for lifelong learning. These include resources to answer questions at the point of need, tools to stay up to date with the latest research, courses to maintain professional certification, and mentorship to learn from fellow surgeons.

"ASCRS leadership, member surgeons, and trainees needed a way to easily access and utilize a diverse set of specialty surgical knowledge anytime, anywhere," said Tom Read, MD, President of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons. "ASCRS U is our vision for that educational future and because of its importance it will be provided as a benefit for all ASCRS members.”

“The vision we share with ASCRS is to change the way specialty surgery trainees master their field and experienced surgeons stay up to date in a rapidly changing environment," says Bill Detmer, MD, CEO of Unbound Medicine. "We are excited to disseminate the work of ASCRS surgeons who do a remarkable job as educators and providers of advanced specialty surgical care."

For more information contact Unbound Medicine or visit ascrsu.com.

About ASCRS U

ASCRS U provides foundational colorectal knowledge with the continuously updated ASCRS Textbook of Colon and Rectal Surgery, clinical practice guidelines, consensus statements, and journal articles. Online courses such as Fundamentals of Rectal Cancer Surgery are provided with associated CME credits. Self-assessment questions and answers are provided in both the ASCRS Question Bank and the Colon and Rectal Surgery Educational Program (CARSEP XI). Long-form learning is provided in the ASCRS Webinars and the Video Mentorship Series provides intraoperative video-based coaching sessions, with the goal of sharing operative techniques and improving procedural confidence. Via the Unbound Platform all these resources are searchable, interlinked, personalizable, and available both online and via downloadable mobile apps.

About Unbound Medicine

Unbound Medicine builds digital products that answer clinical questions at the point of need. With expertise in medical informatics, health technology, and medical publishing, our team has delivered innovative mobile and web solutions to medical associations, health care institutions and individual clinicians for more than 20 years. Additional information is available at www.unboundmedicine.com.

About ASCRS

The 4,000+ member American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons is the premier society for colon and rectal surgeons and other surgeons dedicated to advancing and promoting the science and practice of the treatment of patients with diseases and disorders affecting the colon, rectum, and anus. Its board-certified colon and rectal surgeons complete a residency in general surgery, plus an additional year in colon and rectal surgery, and pass an intensive examination conducted by the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery. For more information, visit www.fascrs.org.