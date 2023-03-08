Newswise — The NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) awarded the Arthur C. Rettig Award for Academic Excellence to Dr. James Voos, Head Team Physician for the Cleveland Browns and NFLPS Board Vice President. His research was presented at the NFLPS Scientific Meeting during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in a presentation, “Return to Play Assessment After ACL Reconstruction Using Wearable Technology.”



The prestigious award is given annually to an NFL team physician for academic excellence in research in advancing the health and safety of players in the NFL.



“Dr. Voos is a highly respected orthopaedic surgeon and researcher in ACL reconstruction. He is always looking to utilize cutting edge technology to help players get back on the field,” said Dr. Scott Rodeo, Chair of the NFLPS Scientific Meeting and Head Team Physician for the New York Giants.



Dr. Voos is a nationally renowned expert in the care of athletes and active patients of all ages specializing in sports-related injuries of the knee, shoulder and elbow. He performs a high volume of knee ACL reconstructions including revision and multi-ligament surgeries in addition to shoulder and elbow arthroscopy.



In addition to serving as the Browns’ Head Team Physician, Dr. Voos is the Vice President of the NFLPS and will begin his term as President of the organization next year. He also serves as Chairman of the Orthopaedics Department at University Hospitals and the Jack and Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, overseeing world-renowned orthopaedic research and training programs at UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute.



Dr. Voos has published more than 100 scientific papers and book chapters on topics such as ACL reconstruction, shoulder instability, Tommy John surgery and hip arthroscopy and has obtained FDA approval for a study to treat early arthritis and cartilage injuries using stem cells. He has a passion for advancing the safety and education of athletes with additional expertise in the use of wearable technology, injury prevention and sports performance.



“It is an honor to be recognized by the NFLPS in receiving the Art Rettig Award. Our research team is dedicated to maximizing the outcomes of athletes and developing new technologies to guide safe return to play,” said Dr. Voos.



The Arthur C. Rettig Award was established in 2013 to recognize an NFL team physician for excellence in academic research and advancing the health and safety of players in the NFL. Dr. Arthur Rettig is a highly respected orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine and disorders of the upper extremities. He had been a leading member of the Indianapolis Colts medical staff since the team arrived in Indianapolis in 1984, and recently stepped down as head team physician.



The winner of the last Arthur C. Rettig Award was Dr. Joseph C. Maroon, Team Consultant for the Pittsburgh Steelers.