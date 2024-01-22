Newswise — CLEVELAND -- Joseph Welles Henderson, MD, of University Hospitals has been named an InterStim™ Center of Excellence by Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), the world’s largest medical device manufacturer. The designation is awarded to caregivers who have demonstrated particular expertise in the use of the InterStim™ system to treat overactive bladder, as well as non-obstructive urinary retention and chronic fecal incontinence.

Dr. Henderson is an OBGYN and urologist, and specializes in female pelvic medicine and reconstruction surgery. According to the National Association for Continence, more than 60 million Americans live with incontinence, and many of them don’t realize that their condition may be treatable.

Of those patients who seek treatment, many choose the InterStim™ system. This technology delivers relief by gently stimulating the patient’s sacral nerves through a small device implanted in the lower back. In the 25 years since its introduction, it has been used by more than 375,000 patients worldwide.

“I’m incredibly proud to have been recognized by Medtronic for excellence in treating patients with incontinence,” said Dr. Henderson. “It’s important that patients dealing with incontinence know it’s very common, and is not just a normal part of aging. There are a number of potential surgical and non-surgical treatment options we can discuss together and find the best solution.”

Receiving the Center of Excellence designation is a noteworthy accomplishment in the field. Through a highly selective process, Medtronic identifies practices that are particularly proficient in the placement of the InterStim™ system, reviewing such factors as the number of procedures performed, patient satisfaction, outcomes and more.

