Newswise — AMHERST, Ohio – The new University Hospitals Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center (UHABC) is now open to better serve residents in Lorain County. With the additional opening for the new UH Amherst Health Center on the same campus in May, UH is committed to providing state-of-the-art medical and surgical specialty services and other ancillary services in a convenient location.

“As healthcare providers today, it is up to us to make sure that we offer the highest-quality care in the communities where our patients live,” said UH Chief Executive Officer Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS and Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Patients are near their family and friends, who offer the help they depend on as they recover. And of course, we know people enjoy the comfort of their own beds. We could not have done this without the support of both local physicians and investors, including our physician-investors who all helped make this possible.”

The UH Amherst Beaver Creek (UHABC) Surgery Center is a joint venture between University Hospitals, NueHealth, and key local physicians with Foundation Medical Group.

“This state-of-the-art center offers a specialized option for outpatient surgical care—one that is focused on quality, innovation, and careful attention to individual patient needs,” said NueHealth Chief Executive Officer Whitney Courser. “We expect that UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center will become a preferred regional destination for personalized and cost-effective healthcare.”

“This joint venture is an investment that furthers the great work our providers have been doing in the Lorain County community for many years. This venture is also an investment in convenient and high-quality care once solely offered in the hospital setting,” said Brian Monter, MSN, RN, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, UH West Market.

Six recovery-focused suites will be located in the same building as part of the Muve Orthopedics program, a clinically proven value-based care delivery model for ambulatory surgical centers offered by ValueHealth. The UHABC Surgery Center will focus on orthopedic, spine and ENT-related surgical procedures.

In addition to the ambulatory surgery center, the new UH Amherst Health Center will include a medical office building which will house physicians and other providers in a variety of medical and surgical specialties.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

About NueHealth

NueHealth is a leading developer and operator of surgical facilities that prioritize quality, cost, and patient satisfaction. We offer a robust platform of services to help ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), hospitals, and physicians maximize and retain their revenue, along with a technology-driven approach to help providers adapt and thrive amidst regulatory and market changes. The platform includes resources for every stage of business, from strategy development and facility operations startup to partnership syndication and acquired facility transition. For more information, visit nuehealth.com.