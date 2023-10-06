Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals (UH) and PrimeTime Health Plan are now offering a co-branded Medicare Advantage Plan to Medicare eligible individuals who live in Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties, providing them with convenient access to high quality, affordable care at dozens of locations across Northeast Ohio.

“This partnership will bring valuable resources to help connect Medicare eligible individuals living in the Cleveland and surrounding lakeside counties with the primary care, specialist care and pharmacy services they need at prices to fit their budgets,” said Rick Haines, president and CEO, Aultman Health Foundation.

University Hospitals Medicare Advantage Plan by PTHP (UHMAP) is a partnership between University Hospitals and AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan, two of Northeast Ohio’s leading providers in the healthcare field. UHMAP members get access to UH’s network of state-of-the-art facilities and providers, including more than 3,300 nationally recognized specialists in orthopedics, heart & vascular and oncology services. UHMAP also provides a wide range of benefits, such as dental care, hearing aids, mental health counseling, prescription drugs and vision exams, all at a price to fit any budget.

“University Hospitals Medicare Advantage Plan by PTHP is the perfect choice for eligible individuals who want access to the best possible care,” said Cliff Megerian, MD, CEO of University Hospitals. “With UHMAP, you can get the care you need, right in your community when you need it, from compassionate professionals who are experts in their field all for an affordable price.”

Among the services UHMAP beneficiaries will have access to:

The UH provider network and facilities including a leading academic institute with advanced/cutting-edge medical treatments. This includes nationally recognized programs, such as UH Seidman Cancer Center and UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.

UH Center for Orthopedics team

Dental, prescription drug and vision benefits not covered under traditional Medicare

Health & wellness

Mental health services

Hearing services

Panel network services at 22 regional medical centers, more than 40 outpatient health centers, 21 urgent care centers and more than 200 primary care locations.

Individuals eligible to enroll will be able to do so between Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

For more information, please contact University Hospitals Medicare Advantage Plan by PTHP at 1-216-535-4014 or 1-833-954-0483 (TTY users call 711) or visit www.pthp.com/uh. Our Call Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. From October 1 through March 31, the Call Center is open seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

PrimeTime Health Plan is an HMO-POS plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in PrimeTime Health Plan depends on contract renewal.

