Rakesh Kumar is professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with research and teaching interests in computer architecture. Kumar can serve as a source for articles at the intersection of technology, policy, and society and has commented on semiconductor issues for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, BBC, and Fortune, among others.

· A recent White House executive order focuses on Chinese technology investments and specifically targets three technology sectors: Quantum computing, semiconductors and AI.

· Kumar has commented on semiconductor issues for media in the past, and his research expertise on creating architecture for more energy-efficient chips has resulted in several academic recognitions in his research area.

· His book, “Reluctant Technophiles: India’s Complicated Relationship with Technology,” was one of "GQ's Best Indian Non-fiction Books of 2021.”

· Biden admin – more narrow set of proposed rules for investment in China than expected. Exec order, will direct the treasury to propose new rules regarding US in China – specifically regarding three technology sectors: Quantum computing, semiconductors and AI.

· Some investments in these areas will be prohibited, while others will be subjected to mandatory disclosure.

· No new proposed restrictions outside those three tech sectors.

· Wall Street worried that the restrictions could come on a much broader array of investment categories.

· US saying that China has access to the money, but what they don’t have is the know-how – private investments come along with benefits that can aid the know-how through introductions, partnering with other portfolio companies.

· Can’t predict Chinese reaction, but they have been briefed through Janet Yellin previously.

· No signing ceremony, not something the white house wants front and center.

· Attempt to ratchet down tensions between the two countries à increased communications and this “less broad” executive order. US sees this exec order as very tailored to restrictions based to military based action not the overall Chinese economy.

· Only for new investments, not already existing investments.