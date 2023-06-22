Viktor Gruev is an electrical and computer engineering professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Gruev can serve as a source for articles about the challenges and limitations of underwater navigation.

There are two separate search and rescue mission for OceanGate: deep ocean and near the surface. Variations of ultrasound localization techniques are used in both cases. Gruev can talk about the challenges and limitations of tethered, ultrasound-based navigation.

He has conducted underwater research funded by both the US Navy and Air Force for over 15 years and can talk about some of the bio-inspired research for underwater navigation.

Gruev’s research on near surface GPS and navigation can be of great benefit for these search and rescue operations. His novel technology can help advance autonomous search and rescue robots capable of GPS-tagging objects of interests. Even though the current accuracy is 50 km, this will dramatically decrease the search area.