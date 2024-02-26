Figshare, a leading provider of institutional repository infrastructure that supports open research, is pleased to announce that the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has chosen Figshare to support them in sharing, showcasing and managing their research reports and non-traditional research outputs.

UTS – Australia’s leading technology university – will use its Figshare repository and its integration with the Australian Research Data Commons Datacite DOI minting service to drive the discoverability and increase the impact of their research reports and non-traditional research outputs, which especially assists its applied researchers and creative practitioners.

UTS will benefit from Figshare’s support for over 1200 different file types and unique in-browser preview capabilities, which will enable them to showcase their non-traditional research outputs whilst maintaining best practices for FAIR and open research sharing.

UTS already utilizes Altmetric, Dimensions and Symplectic Elements across their research ecosystem, making Figshare the fourth Digital Science portfolio to partner with the university.

Professor Kate McGrath, UTS Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President (Research), said: "Digital Science has historically been a great partner for UTS. With the inclusion of Figshare in their portfolio, we immediately have a way to bring to the forefront the body of work that our researchers deliver that has previously been challenging to identify, showcase and gain insights from. To be able to more fully explore the breadth of our research activities and make it more accessible is an exciting prospect."

Figshare Founder and Digital Science’s VP Open Research, Mark Hahnel, said: "We’re thrilled to partner with the University of Technology Sydney on a Figshare repository for their non-traditional research outputs. It’s exciting to see another leading Australian institution join the Figshare community and commit resources to the sharing, showcasing and management of NTROs, an area of growing importance in open research."

About the University of Technology Sydney

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is a public research university located in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The university was founded in its current form in 1988, though its origins as a technical institution can be traced back to the 1870s. UTS is a founding member of the Australian Technology Network (ATN), and is a member of Universities Australia (UA) and the Worldwide Universities Network (WUN).

The university is organised into 9 faculties and schools, which together administers 130 undergraduate courses and 210 postgraduate courses. In 2022, the university enrolled 44,615 students, including 32,825 undergraduate students and more than 2200 higher degree research students. The university is home to over 45 research centres and institutes, that regularly collaborate along with industry and government partners.

About Figshare

Figshare is a repository solution for institutions. Its infrastructure and global community provide institutions with a platform for their researchers to share and preserve their research outputs - including large datasets - in a findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) way. Complete with altmetrics and citation data, researchers get credit for all their outputs. Figshare is part of Digital Science. Visit www.figshare.com and follow @figshare on X or LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.