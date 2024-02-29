Newswise — WESTWOOD, N.J. (February 29, 2024) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center today announced it has appointed Michael Bell as its next chief executive officer (CEO). Bell begins his new role on March 4 and succeeds Joe Pino who served as interim CEO during the national search for a permanent leader.

"Michael is a seasoned healthcare leader with a proven track record of success in making hospitals and health systems work better for patients and team members,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “His commitment to providing exceptional patient care makes him the ideal person to lead Pascack Valley Medical Center into the future. We are confident that under Michael's leadership, Pascack Valley Medical Center will continue to thrive as a premier healthcare destination for the local community."

“Pascack Valley Medical Center has become a cornerstone of the Westwood community, made up of team members who are dedicated to their neighbors’ wellbeing and with a track record of strong leadership,” said Regional President Joe DeSchryver. “During our extensive search, Michael stood for his compassionate approach to healthcare and commitment to fostering a positive workplace and high-quality healthcare services. These attributes made him the ideal candidate.”

“Celebrating a new era of leadership, we are delighted to welcome Michael to Pascack Valley Medical Center,” said Richard Henning, Chairman of the Pascack Valley Medical Center Joint Venture Board. “Together, under Michael’s guidance, we look forward to advancing our commitment to exceptional patient care, innovation, and community well-being, ensuring a brighter and healthier future for all those we serve.”

Bell comes to Pascack Valley Medical Center from South Florida, where he spent more than six years with Tenet Healthcare and Steward Health Care. While at Tenet and Steward, he led Hialeah Hospital and Florida Medical Center, respectively, through the COVID-19 pandemic and during their transition from Tenet to Steward in 2021. He will lead Pascack Valley Medical Center’s acute-care hospital and clinics.

“The team at Pascack Valley Medical Center personifies dedication to the community,” said Bell. “I’m honored to join them and the group of expert providers as we continue advancing care across the region and building a more consumer-centric healthcare experience.”

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Bell began his healthcare career in clinical operations with acute care hospitals. He has held multiple quality and operations leadership roles with health systems around the country, with a proven track record of growing service lines, enhancing quality metrics, and improving employee and patient satisfaction.

Bell is a graduate of the University of Nebraska and earned an MBA from Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service acute-care community hospital, dedicated to upholding the esteemed standard of care synonymous with Hackensack Meridian Health. The hospital’s cutting-edge facility boasts a range of advanced medical services, including a renovated Emergency Department, a state-of-the-art maternity center, a specialized women’s imaging center, comprehensive cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs, leading centers for joint replacement and bariatric care, and a dedicated intensive/critical care unit. Patient well-being and comfort are prioritized above all else, ensuring you receive the personalized care and attention you deserve. Discover the quality care you've been seeking at Pascack Valley Medical Center. To learn more, please visit us at PascackMedicalCenter.com.