Newswise — San Francisco, CA, April 26, 2024 – Glaucoma Research Foundation held the inaugural meeting of its Strategic Advisory Council today at its headquarters in San Francisco, CA.

The prestigious group brings together key industry leaders and members of the corporate community dedicated to glaucoma patient care. The GRF Strategic Advisory Council (SAC) will provide their insight, advice, and expertise to shape the Foundation’s patient education and research initiatives to advance their mission to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research.

“The establishment of the Strategic Advisory Council will ensure high-level industry involvement and perspectives for both our current and future initiatives,” said Thomas M. Brunner, President and CEO, Glaucoma Research Foundation. “We are extremely fortunate and honored to have such a dedicated group of executives from leading companies in the glaucoma space to help guide and inform Glaucoma Research Foundation’s programs.”

Ramin Valian, AbbVie’s Vice President, Eye Care and Global Pipeline and Commercialization Strategy, will serve as SAC chair and members include: Kfir Azoulay, Head of Corporate Strategy at Heidelberg Engineering, David Fisher, Vice President of Marketing, Bausch + Lomb, Cody McKenzie, Vice President, Franchise Head – Glaucoma, Glaukos Corporation, Lisa Praeger, General Manager, Pharmaceutical & Dry Eye, Alcon, and Trevor Sutton, Head of Marketing, Ophthalmic Diagnostics and Surgical, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.

Ruth D. Williams, MD, Vice-Chair of Glaucoma Research Foundation’s Board of Directors, will serve as the Board liaison to the new Council. “This is an important collaboration with industry members who focus on glaucoma and recognize the importance of partnering with non-profit organizations to better serve patients and their families, and advance promising research toward new treatments,” Dr. Williams said.

The GRF Strategic Advisory Council will meet quarterly to share and plan activities to increase awareness of glaucoma and improve communication with glaucoma patients and caregivers.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. GRF has a proven track record of ground-breaking, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to millions of visitors annually.