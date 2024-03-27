Newswise — Economic impact: David Bieri



David Bieri in the School of Public and International Affairs can address the impact of the Baltimore bridge collapse on the national supply chain and the infrastructure problems it highlights, as well as other economic issues. “The port of Baltimore is an important economic development engine for the region and any disruption to its operation will, given its size, be felt on the Eastern seaboard beyond Maryland,” Bieri says. “The catastrophic collapse of the bridge also highlights the substandard conditions that much of our key infrastructure finds itself in, particularly in distressed large urban areas. Federal infrastructure programs have had a difficult stand in the tight fiscal conditions post pandemic.”