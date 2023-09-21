Megan Duncan, a media expert and assistant professor in the School of Communication at Virginia Tech, is available for interviews on Rupert Murdoch's retirement from Fox and News Corp. She can speak to his legacy, impact on the industry, controversy, and the impending succession of his son, Lachlan.

Duncan's research focuses on how partisans judge the credibility of and engage with the news. Using survey-embedded experiments, surveys, and other quantitative methods, she’s interested in knowing more about audiences, their perceptions of the news, how they form opinions, and how to use this knowledge to make democracy stronger.