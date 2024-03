Newswise — Cargo ship functions and safety systems: Stefano Brizzolara

It has been reported that the massive cargo ship lost power, leading to it hitting the bridge’s pier. Virginia Tech ocean engineering expert Stefano Brizzolara can speak to how a ship this size maneuvers at a low speed, ship safety systems, and the frequency of accidents similar to this one. He has been featured on CBS News, the Associated Press, New York Post, and more.