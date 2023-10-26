Newswise — WASHINGTON—The advent of new anti-obesity medications is changing the obesity treatment landscape.



Endocrine Society experts will discuss how these medications and bariatric surgery can treat obesity and improve cardiometabolic health, during the Society’s Virtual Science Writers Conference on November 9.



What: The Virtual Science Writers Conference will examine:

How a new generation of anti-obesity medications, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, may benefit cardiometabolic health

Bariatric surgery’s place in the evolving obesity treatment landscape

Who:

Srividya Kidambi, M.D., M.S., of the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wis.

Jaime Almandoz, M.D., M.B.A., of UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

Endocrine Society Chief Medical Officer Robert W. Lash, M.D.

When: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 1 PM Eastern



Register to attend the virtual Science Writers Conference by emailing [email protected]. Registered reporters will receive log-in details.



Priority will be given to journalists seeking to register. The recording of this event will be made available on the Society’s YouTube channel for other audiences.



# # #



Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.