Newswise — September 29, 2022 — Media are invited to register for the virtual sessions of the Communication and Public Engagement for Healthy People and a Healthy Planet ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

The pre-recorded presentations include:

Opening Keynote: Richard Harris, “Conveying truth in a world of doubt”

Lectureship Series: Brady Lectureship: Jo Handelsman, “Soil erosion and public engagement” Klepper Lectureship: Jessica B. Harris, “Same boat, different stops: Culinary and cultural connections in the African Atlantic World” Patrick Lectureship: Christopher Craft, “Restoring wetlands in a rapidly changing world” Phillips Lectureship: Paul Gepts, “Grain legume domestication: the evolution of pod function in dry and green beans” Sperling Lectureship: Eduard Akhunov, “The quest to find adaptive diversity in wild relatives to improve wheat” Walsh Lectureship: Deanna Osmond, “Building collaborative research networks to advance the science of soil fertility” Wilde Lectureship: Debbie Page-Dumroese, “Communicating the dirt of soil: Observations from 35 years of soil science research” York Lectureship: Brady Deaton, “Institutional alertness and research on land use and drinking water quality”

Selected Symposia: New frontiers in astropedology: Uniting soil, crop and planetary science Linking models and sensors to improve spatially and temporally variable management in precision agriculture Complex science of soil health, food and nutritional security, and climate change Organic wheat: lessons learned and challenges remaining Advances in wetland soils research – techniques for measuring environmental health Plant breeding for equitable futures Sustainable management systems for climate-resilient agricultural production and carbon neutrality Seed physiology for challenging environments Emerging digital agriculture applications for forages and grazing lands

