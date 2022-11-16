Bradley L. Jolliff, the Scott Rudolph Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis and director of the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences, is available to describe the science and space exploration goals of NASA's Artemis mission.

“With a successful launch of Artemis 1, NASA and the U.S. will reclaim the capability to launch humans to the moon,” said Jolliff, a planetary scientist with decades of experience studying the moon. “We lost that capability nearly 50 years ago when the last of the Saturn V rockets were retired after the Apollo 17 mission. Artemis 1 will pave the way for the next generation of astronauts to once again explore a world other than our own.”



The moon is a valuable place for further scientific exploration.

“As Earth’s companion in space, the moon records much about Earth’s early history to help us better understand our past, including events that took place in the early solar system,” Jolliff said.

Read more on The Source or contact Jolliff for an interview.



https://source.wustl.edu/experts/bradley-jolliff/