Newswise — Dr. Usha Rao, professor of chemistry, biochemistry and geochemistry at Saint Joseph's University, is available to speak about the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalizing strict limits on certain so-called "forever chemicals," or PFAS, in drinking water.

Dr. Rao is a water chemist who teaches about PFAS in her Environmental Toxicology course and Aqueous Environmental Chemistry course.

To schedule an interview with Dr. Rao, please contact Kevin Gfeller, assistant director of public relations, at 610-639-8831 or [email protected].