Prioritizing Tiger Conservation:

Tiger Conservation Coalition Holds Virtual Press Briefing on Purpose and Goals Of The Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscapes Conference in Bhutan

Panelists will announce a new funding target for tigers; focus on the goals of the Bhutan summit; and discuss why the conservation of tigers is key to addressing a wide range of conservation and environmental issues.

Press Briefing Set for: Wednesday, April 10, 8AM EDT

Attendees Must Register in Advance HERE

Newswise — Paro, Bhutan, April 1, 2024 – The Tiger Conservation Coalition invites you to a virtual press briefing in advance of the Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscapes Conference to be held here, April 22 and 23 under the patronage of Her Majesty The Queen, Jetsun Pema Wangchuck. The two-day summit will bring tiger range countries together with visionary private and public sector donors, international development agencies, and tiger conservation NGOs to discuss new and innovative funding streams for landscape scale tiger conservation.

What:

Virtual Press Briefing to announce new funding targets for tigers; and discuss opportunities and ambitions of the upcoming Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscapes Conference in Bhutan and the importance of tiger conservation.

When:

Wednesday, April 10

8AM EDT (Click here for time zone converter)

Where:

Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PJx3WDEZQVCPraxFOelmtg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Who:

The Royal Government of Bhutan: Mr. Lobzang Dorji, Director, Department of Forests and Park Services, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources; and Ms. Dechen Pelmo, Officiating Director, Department of Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade

Members of the Tiger Conservation Coalition include:

EIA/Environmental Investigation Agency: Debbie Banks, Campaign Leader

Fauna & Flora : Deborah Martyr, Technical Adviser, Tiger Protection and Conservation

IUCN/International Union for Conservation of Nature: Phurba Lhendup, Coordinator, IUCN Integrated Tiger Habitat Conservation Programme

Panthera: Dr. Abishek Harihar, Tiger Program Director for Panthera

TRAFFIC: Sarah Baker Ferguson, TRAFFIC’s Crime Convergence Lead

UNDP: Maxim Vergeichik, Senior Natural Resource Economist with UNDP's Nature Hub

WCS/Wildlife Conservation Society: Luke Hunter, Executive Director of WCS Big Cats Program

WWF: Stuart Chapman, WWF Tigers Alive Leader and Chair of the Tiger Conservation Coalition

ZSL/Zoological Society of London: James Pilkington, ZSL’s Senior Sustainable Finance Specialist

The Royal Government of Bhutan is opening the groundbreaking Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscapes Conference April 22, 2024, under the patronage of Her Majesty The Queen, Jetsun Pema Wangchuck. The conference will illuminate the intersections between tiger conservation and priorities and commitments under various multilateral environmental and climate agreements.

###

###