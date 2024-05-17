Newswise — Dr. Karen K. Resendes, Associate Dean of Assessment and the First Year Experience, Professor of Biology at Westminster College (New Wilmington, PA), has been elected to serve as the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) Board of Directors’ Treasurer for the membership year 2024-2025. Resendes then will enter a 3-year cycle through the President ladder, serving as CUR Board of Directors’ President for the 2026-2027 membership year. Resendes will become treasurer on June 1, 2024.

Resendes states, “Since my time as an Assistant Professor, being involved with CUR has provided me with resources, collaborations, professional development, and a community of support and innovation outside of my home institution. As I have watched CUR grow and evolve through my various roles with the organization over the past ten years, I have seen the amazing impact and potential we can have on undergraduates and faculty alike. I am thrilled to take my commitment to CUR to the next level with this leadership role on the Board of Directors in order to help shepherd the organization as we navigate the future of higher education to achieve CUR’s vision of enriching and advancing society through undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry.”

Resendes has held various leadership roles within CUR including Biology Councilor (2012-2023), Biology Division Representative (2023-present), Faculty Workload, Evaluation, Promotion, and Tenure Task Force member (2017-2023), and Foresight Guidance, and Resource Development Advisory Group Committee Chair (2023-2024) in addition to holding a spot on CUR’s previous Executive Board (2017-2023). She states her proudest accomplishment took place when she held the CUR Biology Division Chair role (2017-2020), in which she was able to provide support and resources to help develop the Mentoring Integration of Research into the Curriculum (MIRIC) program, a successful initiative still ran by the CUR Biology Division. From her many supportive mentors and various held roles, Resendes is a proven passionate equipped leader with skills in futures thinking, budget awareness and understanding, and a vision that will employ the highest level of CUR leadership through her role as treasurer and president.

“As a national leader in undergraduate research, CUR sets a high standard for experiential learning in higher education,” states Dr. Jamie McMinn, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College, Professor of Psychology at Westminster College. “I am pleased that Dr. Resendes has been selected to serve on the CUR Board, knowing that she brings a strong commitment to undergraduate research and student success to all that she does. Dr. Resendes’ selection further recognizes the great work that Westminster has accomplished in the area of undergraduate research, and we look forward to sharing our successes with and learning from other board members and CUR membership.”

Lindsay Currie, CUR executive officer, explains: “Dr. Resendes embodies the essence of leadership, dedication, and vision within the Council on Undergraduate Research. Her tireless commitment to CUR and undergraduate research for over a decade is a testament to her unwavering passion and devotion. As our newly elected Treasurer, Karen brings not only her expertise but also her boundless energy and collaborative spirit to the role. She is a true visionary and team lead, respected by her peers for her integrity, insight, and ability to inspire positive change. We are honored to have Karen as part of our CUR leadership, and we look forward to the remarkable contributions she will continue to make in advancing our mission”

Founded in 1978, the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) focuses on providing high-quality and collaborative undergraduate research, scholarly, and creative activity. Among the many activities and networking opportunities that CUR provides, the organization also offers support for the professional growth of faculty and administrators through expert-designed institutes, conferences, and a wide-range of volunteer positions. The CUR community, made up of nearly 700 institutions and 13,000 individuals, continues to provide a platform for discussion and other resources related to mentoring, connecting, and creating relationships centered around undergraduate research. CUR’s advocacy efforts are also a large portion of its work as they strive to strengthen support for undergraduate research. Its continued growth in connections with representatives, private foundations, government agencies, and campuses world-wide provides value to its members and gives voice to undergraduate research. CUR is committed to inclusivity and diversity in all of its activities and our community.

