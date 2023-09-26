Our myeloid leukemia expert, Anna Eiring, PhD, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, Assistant Professor, Center of Emphasis in Cancer, Department of Molecular, and Translational Medicine can speak to:

What are blood cancers?

What is acute myeloid leukemia?

How does leukemia manifest itself in adults? What do we need to be on the lookout for?

There are three main types of blood cancers, leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.

Dr. Eiring published work shows that Hispanic patients with AML have poor outcomes in El Paso compared with the rest of Texas.

In the case of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), everyone had bad outcomes, regardless of ethnicity.

The Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center will consolidate outpatient services, such as cancer imaging, treatment, research and clinical trials, and outreach programs under one umbrella. Access to a wide range of care at the center ensures patients never have to leave home for cancer treatment.