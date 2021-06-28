Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 6 million Americans age 65 and older. By 2050, that figure is expected to more than double to 12.7 million people.

What’s it really like to live with this cognitive decline and memory loss? “My husband was a successful attorney whose impairment progressed rather quickly,” says the wife of a prominent lawyer, who was very concerned about her spouse, especially his insistence on driving after his diagnosis.

“The isolation of the pandemic worsened my mom’s condition, no doubt,” says the daughter of a former teacher. She realized the importance of her mother interacting with others, but didn’t know where to turn for help.

From wandering and getting lost, to trouble handling money and paying bills, repeating questions, taking longer to complete normal daily tasks, and behavior changes - the highly specialized interdisciplinary team at the Center for Memory Loss and Brain Health at Hackensack University Medical Center understand how a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia can impact a family.

With June being Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, these families and the experts at the Center hope to increase awareness of the importance of early assessment and diagnosis as well as comprehensive, patient centered, coordinated care, by sharing their experiences of living with this disease.

