Newswise — PHILADELPHIA—(Dec. 4, 2023) — Dario C. Altieri, M.D. — The Wistar Institute’s president and CEO, director of its Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center and the Robert & Penny Fox Distinguished Professor — is a recipient of the 2023 Most Admired CEO Awards recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal for his leadership and service to Wistar.



The Most Admired CEO Award is given to recognize select leaders from the Greater Philadelphia area “who have earned respect from within and outside their companies and are leaving a mark on Greater Philadelphia and beyond.” Dr. Altieri and fellow awardees are being honored with a special December edition of the Philadelphia Business Journal commemorating their achievements and a celebration at the Switch House in Philadelphia.

“I’m honored and delighted to receive this award,” said Dr. Altieri. “I’ve had the privilege to lead The Wistar Institute for eight years now, and I continue to be inspired by all the people I have the privilege to work with at Wistar. To be recognized this way is truly a great personal and professional honor.”

Since 2015 Dr. Altieri has served as Wistar’s President and CEO while continuing to run both the NCI-designated Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center at Wistar and his research laboratory —which investigates the role of mitochondria in cancer and is recognized for having discovered the survivin gene, a fundamental cancer gene. Under his leadership, The Wistar Institute has continued to steadily grow for research impact and innovation, development of a diverse and well-trained workforce, and creation of an inclusive ecosystem for the life sciences in our region.

“Dario’s leadership has taken Wistar to new heights,” said Maureen Murphy, M.D., deputy director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center and Ira Brind Professor and program leader of Wistar’s Molecular & Cellular Oncogenesis Program. “I speak for all the faculty here when I say that we’re lucky to have such a stellar leader.”

The Wistar Institute, the first independent, nonprofit biomedical research institute in the United States, marshals the talents of an international team of outstanding scientists through a culture of biomedical collaboration and innovation. Wistar scientists are focused on solving some of the world’s most challenging and important problems in the field of cancer, infectious disease, and immunology. Wistar has been producing groundbreaking advances in world health for more than a century, consistent with its legacy of leadership in biomedical research and a track record of life-saving contributions in immunology and cell biology. wistar.org.