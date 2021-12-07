Newswise — Xi'an, China, and Rochester, Minn. — Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital and Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital, in Shaanxi, China, are the newest members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of carefully vetted health care organizations that have special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise.

The two hospitals remain independent health care providers. Through the membership, their physicians can combine their understanding of their patients' medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise so patients get exactly the care they need, close to home. There is no additional cost to patients.

"Our goal is to converge the wisdom of human life science and bring the world's leading medical treatments to better serve patients," says Jin Shi, director general of the board of Xi'an International Medical Investment Co. Ltd., parent company of the two hospitals. "We will work together with Mayo Clinic and, through this clinical collaboration, provide patients with the best comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plans so that more of them can enjoy international leading medical technology and services close to home."

Through membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Xi'an physicians have access to Mayo Clinic clinical tools, including:

AskMayoExpert

This point-of-care tool offers concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references. The database can be used wherever health care is provided.

eConsults

The eConsults enable Xi'an physicians to contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.

eBoards

At these live video conferences, Xi'an's medical teams can review and discuss complex cases with a Mayo Clinic multidisciplinary panel and other doctors in the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Health Care Consulting

Xi'an has access to Mayo's extensive experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to attain clinical, operational and business goals.

Staff from Xi'an also can use Mayo Clinic's patient education materials and access opportunities for professional development and continuous medical education.

"We are pleased to welcome Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital and Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital to the Mayo Clinic Care Network," says Stacey Rizza, M.D., executive medical director of the international practice at Mayo Clinic. "As our organizations have worked together toward this day, it is clear that Xi'an and Mayo share a fundamental commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care. We look forward to working together in ways that enhance that care."

Created in 2011, the Mayo Clinic Care Network has more than 45 member organizations across the U.S., and in Asia, India, Mexico and the Middle East.

About Xi'an International Medical Investment Co. Ltd.

Xi'an International Medical Investment Co. Ltd., as a renowned listed medical group in China, is an integrated medical institution committed to comprehensive health care services; the transformation and application of modern medical technology; and the integrative development of medicine, education and research. International Medical owns Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital, the first private Class 3A hospital in China, and Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital, a large integrated hospital accredited by Joint Commission International. International Medical has served more than 12 million patients in China, becoming a large medical institution with industry influence. To find out more, visit Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital and Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

