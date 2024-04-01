One of the largest global gatherings of cancer experts begins Friday in San Diego, at the annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).

The five-day session (April 5-10), themed as “Inspiring Science. Fueling Progress. Revolutionizing Care,” will include new findings from Yale Cancer Center researchers and witness the leadership of AACR transfer to Yale Cancer Center’s Patricia LoRusso, DO, PhD (h), who will serve as president of the 58,000-person AACR for 2024-25. LoRusso leads early clinical trials and cancer drug development at Yale Cancer Center and is an internationally recognized leader in trial research.

Other Yale Cancer Center leaders attending the meeting include YCC deputy director and Yale School of Medicine assistant dean for translation research, Roy Herbst, MD, PhD. On Tuesday April 9, he will lead a press conference on liquid biopsy for early detection and personalized cancer vaccines.

In addition, YCC researchers will present their new cancer research findings. In the videos above, a few of the presenting YCC researchers offer their key study takeaways and the significance for patients and oncologists. Click the links below for more information on their studies.

Click here for a full list of YCC presentations.