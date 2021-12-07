Maryam Lustberg, MD, MPH, Director of the Center for Breast Cancer at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center and Chief of Breast Medical Oncology at Yale Cancer Center, will discuss three research studies showing fertility preservation and nighttime fasting for women with breast cancer. Lustberg will present during a special spotlight poster discussion Wednesday, December 8, at 6:00 pm, ET, at this year’s San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in San Antonio, Texas.