Research Alert

Maryam Lustberg, MD, MPH, Director of the Center for Breast Cancer at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center and Chief of Breast Medical Oncology at Yale Cancer Center, will discuss three research studies showing fertility preservation and nighttime fasting for women with breast cancer. Lustberg will present during a special spotlight poster discussion Wednesday, December 8, at 6:00 pm, ET, at this year’s San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in San Antonio, Texas.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

SABCS, December 7-10

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cancer Women's Health Medical Meetings
KEYWORDS
Dr. Maryam Lustberg YALE Yale Cancer Center Cancer SABCS 2021 Sabcs Breast Cancer Oncology fertility and cancer Fertililty preservation
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY