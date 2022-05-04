May 4 2022, Waltham MA

What: For health care organizations looking to improve performance and patient experiences, implementing data-driven solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a high priority. These topics are explored in selected member-submitted abstracts from the 2021 Vizient® Connections Summit, under the theme of ‘United in 2020NE—Respect, Inspire, Serve.’ Abstracts and reports from the meeting appear in a special supplement to the May/June 2022 issue of the American Journal of Medical Quality, the official journal of the American College of Medical Quality (ACMQ).

Click here to read the supplement “United in 2020NE—Respect, Inspire, Serve: The 2021 Vizient Connections Summit,” the 2021 Vizient Connections Summit Report.

Background: Published bimonthly, the American Journal of Medical Quality (AJMQ) (www.ajmqonline.com) features original, peer-reviewed articles by noted experts in the field and is frequently cited as a literature source in medicine. AJMQ is focused on keeping readers informed of the resources, processes, and perspectives contributing to quality health care services. This peer-reviewed journal presents a forum for the exchange of ideas, strategies, and methods in improving the delivery and management of health care. Follow AJMQ on Twitter: @AjmQonline.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.