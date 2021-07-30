Coronavirus News Source

American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

American Society of Anesthesiologists Strongly Encourages all Health Care Personnel to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Vaccines are safe, highly effective and save lives
30-Jul-2021 8:30 AM EDT, by American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)
favorite_border

Newswise — CHICAGO – Amid the new surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), and 10 professional societies associated with the specialty, are strongly encouraging the nation’s health care workers and all eligible Americans to get fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. ASA and the associated societies remind the public that widespread vaccination is the most effective way to reduce illness and death.

The statement released by ASA, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation, the Society for Ambulatory Anesthesia, the Society for Education in Anesthesia, the Society for Neuroscience in Anesthesiology and Critical Care, the Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology, the Society for Pediatric Anesthesia, the Society of Academic Associations of Anesthesiology & Perioperative Medicine, the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists, and the Society of Critical Care Anesthesiologists highlights the importance of vaccination for all health care personnel.

“As physician anesthesiologists and anesthesiology professionals, we provide care for patients in the operating room, delivery room, critical care unit and ambulatory settings. We also served on the front lines throughout the pandemic and have seen firsthand the devastating impact of this virus,” said ASA President Beverly K. Philip, M.D., FACA, FASA. “The health and safety of our members, our colleagues, and our patients are our highest priority and we urge closing the vaccination gap.”

Millions of Americans remain unvaccinated including health care personnel, and are at increased risk for illness in the current surge with the “Delta” variant. COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective at significantly reducing the risks of becoming infected, spreading the infection to others, and becoming severely ill or dying from the disease. 

“Vaccination is critical for everyone, but is especially essential for health care personnel because it reduces the likelihood of unintentionally spreading COVID-19 to our patients, especially those who may have weakened immune systems,” said Dr. Philip. “We stand with all of our medical colleagues and offer our support and strong encouragement for COVID-19 vaccination.”

Read the full Joint Statement on COVID-19 Vaccination of Health Care Personnel here.

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS
Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 54,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about the role physician anesthesiologists play in ensuring patient safety, visit asahq.org/MadeforThisMoment. Like ASA on Facebook, follow ASALifeline on Twitter.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Policy
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 COVID vaccines COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 vaccination COVID vaccination pfizer vaccine Moderna Vaccine johnson & johnson vaccine American Society Of Anesthesiologists ASA Health Care Workers health care personnel American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Society for Ambulatory Anesthesia Society for Neuroscience in Anesthesiology and Critical Care Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology Society for Pediatric Anesthesia Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists Society of Critical Care Anesthesiologists Delta variant Vaccine Vaccines


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6112
Newswise: New Study Details Enzyme That Allows Coronavirus to Resist Antiviral Medications
Released: 3-Aug-2021 12:20 PM EDT
New Study Details Enzyme That Allows Coronavirus to Resist Antiviral Medications
 Iowa State University

A new Iowa State University study details the structure of a critical enzyme present in SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This enzyme removes nucleoside antiviral medications from the virus’s RNA, rendering many treatments ineffective. Scientists could use data uncovered in the new study to find ways to inhibit the enzyme, possibly leading to more effective treatments.

Comment
Released: 3-Aug-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Mouse Model of COVID-19–induced Lung Injury May Aid Development of Coronavirus Treatments
 American Physiological Society (APS)

Released: 2-Aug-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Rethinking Remdesivir
 University of California San Diego Health

UC San Diego researchers modify remdesivir, creating oral version that can be taken earlier in COVID-19 diagnoses. In cell and animal studies, revised drug proved effective and safe.

Comment
Newswise: Researchers from Hackensack Meridian University Medical Center and Colleagues Develop New Model to Help Clinicians Predict Risk of Death in Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19
Released: 2-Aug-2021 4:25 PM EDT
Researchers from Hackensack Meridian University Medical Center and Colleagues Develop New Model to Help Clinicians Predict Risk of Death in Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19
 Hackensack Meridian Health

New COVID-19 40-day mortality risk model, published in The Public Library of Science ONE, has potential for use in patient treatment planning, comparisons of therapeutic strategies, and public-health preparations.

Comment
Released: 2-Aug-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Town Hall on Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccination in Immunosuppressed Patients Hosted by the American College of Rheumatology
 American College of Rheumatology (ACR)

How effective COVID-19 vaccines have been in immunosuppressed and rheumatic disease patients remains an incompletely answered question. The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) has organized an expert panel to share what we are learning from real-world data and answer questions.

Comment
Released: 2-Aug-2021 2:00 PM EDT
CDC withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test does not mean the test failed
 Newswise

Social media is now rife with claims about why the CDC is withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test after December 2021.

Comment
Newswise: Existing Drug Is Shown to Inhibit Virus That Causes COVID-19
Released: 2-Aug-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Existing Drug Is Shown to Inhibit Virus That Causes COVID-19
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have discovered that a drug used to fight tumors in animals might be effective against many types of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

Comment
Released: 2-Aug-2021 11:25 AM EDT
Award-Winning Journalist and CDC Principal Investigator to Serve as ACR Convergence 2021 Keynote Speaker
American College of Rheumatology (ACR)

Convergence 2021, the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR), returns to a virtual meeting platform Nov. 1 - 10. This year’s meeting will include presentations from over 320 clinicians, researchers and health experts, including this year’s keynote speaker, Dr. Seema Yasmin.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19: Small Sign of Hope as Vaccinations Rise
Released: 2-Aug-2021 10:45 AM EDT
COVID-19: Small Sign of Hope as Vaccinations Rise
 Cedars-Sinai

As COVID-19 cases spike in Los Angeles and throughout the Golden State, driven by the spread of the delta variant among unvaccinated residents, there may be a small sign of hope: More people are finally getting their shot.

Newswise: New Evidence Shows the COVID-19 Delta Variant Rapidly Rising
Released: 31-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
New Evidence Shows the COVID-19 Delta Variant Rapidly Rising
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

The University’s coronavirus sequencing effort uncovered that there are several variants present in its patient population, but Delta is chief among them and easily transmitted. And its presence is likely triggering a local surge in the infectious disease. University of Miami researchers and physicians are seeing firsthand how rapidly the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading through the local population.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6112

close
1.43839