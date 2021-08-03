Mouse Model of COVID-19–induced Lung Injury May Aid Development of Coronavirus Treatments

Article title: The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein subunit 1 induces COVID-19–like acute lung injury in Κ18-hACE2 transgenic mice and barrier dysfunction in human endothelial cells

Authors: Ruben Colunga Biancatelli, Pavel Solopov, Elizabeth R. Sharlow, John S. Lazo, Paul Ellis Marik, John D. Catravas

From the authors: “This is the first demonstration of a COVID-19–like response by an essential virus encoded protein by SARS-CoV-2 in vivo. This model of COVID-19–induced [acute lung injury] may assist in the investigation of new therapeutic approaches for the management of COVID-19 and other coronaviruses.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.