Mouse Model of COVID-19–induced Lung Injury May Aid Development of Coronavirus Treatments

3-Aug-2021 8:00 AM EDT, by American Physiological Society (APS)
Article title: The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein subunit 1 induces COVID-19–like acute lung injury in Κ18-hACE2 transgenic mice and barrier dysfunction in human endothelial cells

Authors: Ruben Colunga Biancatelli, Pavel Solopov, Elizabeth R. Sharlow, John S. Lazo, Paul Ellis Marik, John D. Catravas

From the authors: “This is the first demonstration of a COVID-19–like response by an essential virus encoded protein by SARS-CoV-2 in vivo. This model of COVID-19–induced [acute lung injury] may assist in the investigation of new therapeutic approaches for the management of COVID-19 and other coronaviruses.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Licensed Drug Could Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Up to 70 Per Cent, Reveals Study
A licensed drug normally used to treat abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood could reduce infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by up to 70 per cent, reveals a study in the laboratory by an international collaboration of researchers.

Home Hospital Increased in-Patient Capacity During the COVID-19 Surge
A research team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital has found that delivering acute care at home for non-COVID patients freed up substantial inpatient capacity during the COVID-19 surge last spring.

强化的免疫反应是COVID-19相关急性肾损伤的起因
妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic) 的研究人员发现，与COVID-19（2019 冠状病毒病）相关的急性肾损伤类似于败血症引起的肾损伤，而且感染引发的免疫反应起着关键作用。

Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
A forte resposta imunológica relacionada com a covid -19 contribui para lesões renais
Os pesquisadores da Mayo Clinic descobriram que a lesão renal aguda associada com a COVID-19 é muito similar à lesão renal causada por sepse e que a resposta imunológica ativada pela doença exerce um papel central.

الاستجابة المناعية القوية تكمن وراء إصابة الكلى الحادة المرتبطة بكوفيد-19
اكتشف باحثو مايو كلينك أن إصابة الكُلى الحادة المرتبطة بفيروس كورونا المستجد كوفيد-19 تماثل إصابة الكُلى الناتجة عن الإنتان، وتلعب الاستجابة المناعية الناجمة عن العدوى دورًا محوريًا فيها.

Detrás de la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19, hay una fuerte reacción inmunitaria
Los investigadores de Mayo Clinic descubrieron que la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19 actúa de forma similar al daño renal causado por la sepsis y que la reacción inmunitaria producida por la infección tiene un papel fundamental.

Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Stable, or Even Increase, Seven Months After Infection
The levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection, according to a follow-up study in a cohort of healthcare workers coordinated by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by “la Caixa” Foundation, in collaboration with the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

What the Delta variant means for COVID-19 spread and vaccines
An infectious disease expert explains what the Delta variant means for the spread of COVID-19 and vaccines.

Research Shows Many with Mild COVID-19 Infections Still Experience Long-Term Symptoms
The majority of individuals who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 infection also experience long COVID, or persistent symptoms more than 30 days after they test positive, according to research data from the longitudinal CoVHORT study at the University of Arizona Health Sciences.

