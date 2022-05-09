Temple University Presents:
PUBLIC HEALTH CONFERENCE
2022 THEME: RESPONSE TO COVID-19 AND IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC
May 10-12, 2022
Hosted by Temple University Rome and Temple College of Public Health
Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia, 15
Virtual participation options available via Zoom
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
Pierpaolo Sileri
Deputy Health Minister, Italy
Cheryl Bettigole
Health Commissioner, the City of Philadelphia
SPEAKERS & MODERATORS
List of Speakers from Philadelphia
In-person
- Laura Siminoff: Dean, College of Public Health, Temple University
- Susan VonNessen-Scanlin: Associate Dean of clinical affairs and interprofessional education, College of Public Health, Temple University
- Huanmei Wu: Chair, Health Services Administration & Policy, College of Public Health, Temple University Antonio Giordano, Founder of SHRO
- Omar Martinez: Associate Professor and School of Social Work, College of Public Health, Temple University ; Director of Implementation Science Research Lab; Research Fellow, Center for Public Health Law Research
- Antonio Giordano: Pathologist, Oncologist and Geneticist, Professor of Biology, Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine and Center of Biotechnology
- Angelo Venditti: Executive Vice President/ Chief Nurse Executive/ Chief Patient Experience Officer at Temple Health
Virtual
- Cheryl Bettigole: Health Commissioner, the City of Philadelphia
- Tony Reed: Temple University Health
- Ross Silverman: Associate Dean of Faculty Affair, College of Public Health, Temple University
- Jennifer Ibrahim: Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, College of Public Health, Temple University
- Resa Jones: Chair, Epidemiology & Biostatistics, College of Public Health, Temple University
- Abby E. Rudolph: Epidemiology & Biostatistics, College of Public Health, Temple University
- Philip McCallion: Director, School of Social Work, College of Public Health, Temple University
- Sara Bass: College of Public Health, Temple University
List of Speakers from Rome
In-person
- Emilia Zankina: Dean of Temple University Rome
- Pierpaolo Sileri: Deputy Health Minister (Italy)
- Carlo Signorelli: University of Parma and University Vita-Salute San Raffaele of Milan
- Enrico Bucci: Opinion leader in Italy during the pandemic, Adjunct at Sbarro Institute at Temple
- Eva Piano Mortari: Professor of Temple University Rome
- Rita Carsetti, MD, UOC: Microbiology and Diagnostic Immunology, Bambino Gesù Children Hospital
- Valentina Folgiero: Professor, Temple University Rome
- Marco G. Paggi, MD, PhD, IRCCS: Regina Elena National Cancer Institute, Rome, Italy
Guiseppe Quintavalle: Director of the Tor Vergata University Hospital
Marco Mattei: Health Director of the Tor Vergata University Hospital
Prof. Leonardo Palombi, Director of the Department of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Public Health, Tor Vergata
Virtual
- Ignazio Marino: Surgeon and faculty at Jefferson University and a former mayor of Rome