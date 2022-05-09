Temple University Presents:

 

PUBLIC HEALTH CONFERENCE

2022 THEME: RESPONSE TO COVID-19 AND IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC

 

May 10-12, 2022

Hosted by Temple University Rome and Temple College of Public Health

Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia, 15

Virtual participation options available via Zoom

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Pierpaolo Sileri

Deputy Health Minister, Italy

Cheryl Bettigole

Health Commissioner, the City of Philadelphia

 

SPEAKERS & MODERATORS

List of Speakers from Philadelphia

In-person

  • Laura Siminoff: Dean, College of Public Health, Temple University
  • Susan VonNessen-Scanlin: Associate Dean of clinical affairs and interprofessional education, College of Public Health, Temple University
  • Huanmei Wu: Chair, Health Services Administration & Policy, College of Public Health, Temple University Antonio Giordano, Founder of SHRO
  • Omar Martinez: Associate Professor and School of Social Work, College of Public Health, Temple University ; Director of Implementation Science Research Lab; Research Fellow, Center for Public Health Law Research
  • Antonio Giordano: Pathologist, Oncologist and Geneticist, Professor of Biology, Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine and Center of Biotechnology
  • Angelo Venditti: Executive Vice President/ Chief Nurse Executive/ Chief Patient Experience Officer at Temple Health

Virtual

  • Cheryl Bettigole: Health Commissioner, the City of Philadelphia
  • Tony Reed: Temple University Health
  • Ross Silverman: Associate Dean of Faculty Affair, College of Public Health, Temple University
  • Jennifer Ibrahim: Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, College of Public Health, Temple University
  • Resa Jones: Chair, Epidemiology & Biostatistics, College of Public Health, Temple University
  • Abby E. Rudolph: Epidemiology & Biostatistics, College of Public Health, Temple University
  • Philip McCallion: Director, School of Social Work, College of Public Health, Temple University
  • Sara Bass: College of Public Health, Temple University

 

List of Speakers from Rome

In-person

  • Emilia Zankina: Dean of Temple University Rome
  • Pierpaolo Sileri: Deputy Health Minister (Italy)
  • Carlo Signorelli: University of Parma and University Vita-Salute San Raffaele of Milan
  • Enrico Bucci: Opinion leader in Italy during the pandemic, Adjunct at Sbarro Institute at Temple
  • Eva Piano Mortari: Professor of Temple University Rome
  • Rita Carsetti, MD, UOC: Microbiology and Diagnostic Immunology, Bambino Gesù Children Hospital
  • Valentina Folgiero: Professor, Temple University Rome
  • Marco G. Paggi, MD, PhD, IRCCS: Regina Elena National Cancer Institute, Rome, Italy

  • Guiseppe Quintavalle: Director of the Tor Vergata University Hospital

  • Marco Mattei: Health Director of the Tor Vergata University Hospital

  • Prof. Leonardo Palombi, Director of the Department of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Public Health, Tor Vergata

Virtual

  • Ignazio Marino: Surgeon and faculty at Jefferson University and a former mayor of Rome

 

More information here

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

2022 Public Health Conference

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Public Health Coronavirus Medical Meetings
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY