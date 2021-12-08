Martin Blaser, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, and Reynold Panettieri, vice chancellor for translational medicine and science at Rutgers University, are available to comment on the news from Pfizer and BioNTech that blood samples of people who received two Pfizer doses showed a 25-fold reduction in antibody levels against Omicron, but people who received a booster shot showed neutralizing antibodies against the variant a month later.

“Immunity is the wall that stops COVID. These new findings identify a new benefit of having solid immunity from vaccination with boosting,” said Blaser.

“Vaccination is our best approach in curbing the pandemic,” Panettieri added.