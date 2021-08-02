Town Hall on Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccination in Immunosuppressed Patients Hosted by the American College of Rheumatology

What: COVID-19 Vaccination, Immunosuppression and Rheumatic Disease Town Hall

Where: Virtual – Register Online for free access and to submit questions

When: Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

How effective COVID-19 vaccines have been in immunosuppressed and rheumatic disease patients remains an incompletely answered question. The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) has organized an expert panel to share details on what we are learning from real-world data collection efforts and answer questions from the audience.

Speakers include:

Michael R. Anderson, MD, MBA, FAAP, FCCM, FAARC, Senior Advisor at the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in Washington, D.C., and a key leader on the federal COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapeutics team

Marcus Snow MD, Rheumatologist at Nebraska Medicine; Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Nebraska Medical Center; and Chair of ACR Committee on Rheumatologic Care

Kwas Huston MD, Rheumatologist at Kansas City Physician Partners and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Missouri Kansas City

Alfred Kim MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Division of Rheumatology, School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis

Jean Liew, MD, MS, Assistant Professor, Rheumatology, Boston University School of Medicine

