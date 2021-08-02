Coronavirus News Source

American College of Rheumatology (ACR)

Town Hall on Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccination in Immunosuppressed Patients Hosted by the American College of Rheumatology

2-Aug-2021 4:05 PM EDT, by American College of Rheumatology (ACR)
What: COVID-19 Vaccination, Immunosuppression and Rheumatic Disease Town Hall  

Where: Virtual – Register Online for free access and to submit questions

When: Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

How effective COVID-19 vaccines have been in immunosuppressed and rheumatic disease patients remains an incompletely answered question. The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) has organized an expert panel to share details on what we are learning from real-world data collection efforts and answer questions from the audience.

Speakers include:

  • Michael R. Anderson, MD, MBA, FAAP, FCCM, FAARC, Senior Advisor at the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in Washington, D.C., and a key leader on the federal COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapeutics team 
  • Marcus Snow MD, Rheumatologist at Nebraska Medicine; Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Nebraska Medical Center; and Chair of ACR Committee on Rheumatologic Care 
  • Kwas Huston MD, Rheumatologist at Kansas City Physician Partners and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Missouri Kansas City
  • Alfred Kim MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Division of Rheumatology, School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis
  • Jean Liew, MD, MS, Assistant Professor, Rheumatology, Boston University School of Medicine

###

Founded in 1934, the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) is a not-for-profit, professional association committed to advancing the specialty of rheumatology that serves over 8,000 physicians, health professionals, and scientists worldwide. In doing so, the ACR offers education, research, advocacy and practice management support to help its members continue their innovative work and provide quality patient care. Rheumatology professionals are experts in the diagnosis, management and treatment of more than 100 different types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases. For more information, visit www.rheumatology.org.

