Coronavirus News Source

West Virginia University

WVU Professor: Personal Desire, Not Shaming, Should Serve as Motivator to Arise From the Unhealthy Pits of COVID

6-Jul-2021 1:25 PM EDT, by West Virginia University
favorite_border

Newswise — MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Even for those of us who dodged the virus itself, the COVID-19 pandemic hit us in more ways than one.

We remember March 2020 as a frozen screenshot in time: We stayed at home, let our gym memberships expire and ate whatever was available in the cupboards.

According to studies within the past year, most people decreased their physical activity, increased sedentary time and gained weight.

George Kelley, professor at the West Virginia University School of Public Health, said these outcomes aren’t surprising, though he believes the key now is to push forward and leave unhealthy lifestyles in the dust like the peak of COVID-19.

A solid first step is a true, personal desire to lead a healthy life, rather than feeling shamed into it, Kelley said.

“Living a healthy lifestyle is a choice that should be driven by one wanting to live a healthy lifestyle versus feeling like they are being forced to live a healthy lifestyle,” said Kelley, who’s also the director of the Meta-Analytic Research Group in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics.

“While it is well established that being overweight, and especially obese, are major public health problems both in the U.S. and beyond, body-shaming does not lead to improved health.”

Kelley noted studies that suggested that the more people are exposed to weight bias and discrimination, the greater the risk of gaining weight and dying from any cause.

“In addition, and not surprisingly, fat shaming has been associated with depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, eating disorders and avoiding exercise,” he said. “Broadly, the best approach is probably one that focuses on health versus weight, emphasizing that health benefits may best be achieved by focusing on behaviors and providing positive versus negative reinforcement.”

The downfall

So how much of an impact did the pandemic have on our personal health?

As head of a research group, Kelley keeps his hand on the pulse of health-related studies across the world. Kelley noted a systematic review of 19 studies that found high rates of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, psychological distress and stress in the general population of multiple countries, including the U.S.

Additionally, an American Psychological Association Survey conducted in February 2021 reported that 42% of adults reported gaining more weight than they intended since the pandemic started, with a median weight gain of 15 pounds.

Other studies reported that adults consumed more alcohol, with reasons being increased stress and boredom.

The linkage between physical and mental health was on full display during the pandemic, Kelley said.

The upswing

With gyms reopened and vaccines rolled out, more people have reentered society at various paces.

If thinking about reversing the negative health effects from the pandemic, modifying behaviors must take place, Kelley advised.

“With respect to physical activity, a behavior that has the potential to have a positive impact on more physical and mental health outcomes than any other non-pharmacological or pharmacological approach, the biggest challenge for many is overcoming barriers,” he said.

Seven specific barriers, and ways to conquer them, according to Kelley, are:

  • Lack of time (identify at least 30-minute time periods for physical activity)
  • Social support (invite people to exercise with you)
  • Lack of energy (recognize that exercise will make you more energetic)
  • Lack of motivation (place exercise on your calendar)
  • Lack of skill (activities such as walking and climbing stairs don’t require new skills)
  • High costs and lack of facilities (consider walking, jogging, pushups, etc.)
  • Weather conditions (exercise indoors)

Eating behaviors are also a cornerstone to a healthy lifestyle, Kelley added.

Routine = Success

Kelley himself practices what he preaches, and intentionally increased his weekly regimen of cycling six days, resistance training three times and walking/hiking 15 to 20 miles.

“Why the increase? Put simply, my goal was to maintain my current body weight, and more importantly, my percent body fat, by balancing the number of kilocalories consumed with the number of kilocalories expended each day,” Kelley said.

Kelley, 64, attributes his lifetime behavior of being physically active to the following factors:

  • Making physical activity a priority and regular part of a daily routine, similar to showering and brushing teeth.
  • Placing it on a daily ‘things to do’ list.
  • The support and reinforcement from someone close. In Kelley’s case, it’s his wife, Kristi Kelley, a WVU research instructor, who runs more than seven miles per day and does resistance training and walks/hikes with him.

But Kelley does not want his regimen to intimidate others. You’ve got to start somewhere, he said.

“It’s important for people to find the right balance for themselves.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: WVU Professor: Personal Desire, Not Shaming, Should Serve as Motivator to Arise From the Unhealthy Pits of COVID

Credit: WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard

Caption: Cyclists take in some fresh air and exercise on the Rail Trail in Morgantown, W.Va.

Newswise: WVU Professor: Personal Desire, Not Shaming, Should Serve as Motivator to Arise From the Unhealthy Pits of COVID

Credit: WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard

Caption: Runners stay fit by climbing the hill past Morgan House at WVU during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newswise: WVU Professor: Personal Desire, Not Shaming, Should Serve as Motivator to Arise From the Unhealthy Pits of COVID

Credit: WVU Photo

Caption: George Kelley, professor at the West Virginia University School of Public Health

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature Expert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Behavioral Science Exercise and Fitness Obesity Psychology and Psychiatry Public Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 covid 19 and stress Covid 19 impact covid exercise after covid 19 exercise and COVID-19 exercise and health exercise and diet Healthy Adults Healthy Behavior healthy lifestyles Unhealthy Behaviors Unhealthy weight Behavior Change Physical Activity physical activity and health Body Shaming Pandemic and Exercise pandemic stress Pandemic Anxiety coronavirus and anxiety
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5952
Newswise: Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
 PLOS

New simulations suggest that waiting until a student tests positive is too late for prevention

Comment
Newswise: Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
 Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health today announced the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective immediately. This includes 9,523 employees and 2,200 physicians at Loyola Medicine's three-hospital regional system.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
Highly fit teenagers coped better with COVID-19 later in life
 University of Gothenburg

Of the Swedish men in their late teens who performed well in the physical fitness tests for military conscription, a relatively high proportion were able to avoid hospital care when they became infected with COVID-19 during the pandemic up to 50 years later.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Do All of Us Understand Coronavirus News Coverage?
 American Technion Society

A study to discern the extent to which the average adult understands the quantitative information appearing in the news about COVID-19 showed that fear of math can significantly hinder one’s ability to engage with such information.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
How air pollution changed during COVID-19 in Park City, Utah
 University of Utah

Throughout the pandemic, air sensors watched during lockdowns as air pollution fell in residential and commercial areas, and then as pollution rose again with reopenings. The changing levels, the researchers found, which behaved differently in residential and commercial parts of the city, show where pollution is coming from and how it might change in the future under different policies.
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 13-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 8-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 13-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Imaging Test May Predict Patients Most at Risk of Some Heart Complications from COVID-19
Released: 8-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Imaging Test May Predict Patients Most at Risk of Some Heart Complications from COVID-19
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine have shown that a type of echocardiogram, a common test to evaluate whether a person’s heart is pumping properly, may be useful in predicting which patients with COVID-19 are most at risk of developing atrial fibrillation — an irregular heartbeat that can increase a person’s risk for heart failure and stroke, among other heart issues. The new findings, published online May 30 in the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography, also suggest that patients with COVID-19 who go on to develop atrial fibrillation more commonly have elevated levels of heart-related proteins called troponin and NT-proBNP in blood test samples.

Comment
7-Jul-2021 10:50 AM EDT
Study: Hospitalizations For Eating Disorders Spike Among Adolescents During COVID
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

At one center, the number of hospital admissions among adolescents with eating disorders more than doubled during the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: McMaster Researchers Identify How VITT Happens
Released: 7-Jul-2021 11:05 PM EDT
McMaster Researchers Identify How VITT Happens
 McMaster University

A McMaster University team of researchers recently discovered how, exactly, the COVID-19 vaccines that use adenovirus vectors trigger a rare but sometimes fatal blood clotting reaction called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 5:20 PM EDT
Os casos relatados de miocardite em homens jovens após a vacinação contra a COVID-19 são raros e a vacinação ainda é muito importante
 Mayo Clinic

Pesquisadores da Mayo Clinic estão examinando de perto os casos raros de inflamação do músculo cardíaco, ou miocardite, em homens jovens que desenvolveram sintomas logo após receberem a segunda dose da vacina de RNA mensageiro (mRNA) contra a COVID-19 dos laboratórios Moderna ou Pfizer.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5952

close
1.93352