Newswise — He might be one of the smallest Avengers, but Marvel’s Ant-Man has made huge strides in bringing quantum concepts to the pinnacle of pop culture and people’s imaginations. In real life, experts at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and across the Midwest are researching quantum concepts that could revolutionize science, computing and information technology. It seemed only right to celebrate Marvel’s ​“Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania” by exploring the real science of the quantum realm.

The word ​“quantum” refers to the smallest possible amount of a thing. When researchers investigate things such as light, energy and matter at an extremely small scale, they find that particles don’t behave as we’d expect them to. They get weird. If researchers can understand and harness this weirdness, they can create powerful tools such as superfast computers and an unhackable internet. Quantum science sounds like the stuff of science fiction and makes for a fantastic romp through unfathomably small cinematic realms, but the real physics of the quantum realm can be just as strange as anything storytellers have dreamed up.

“Quantum science operates on rules that seem strange and counterintuitive, and yet we’re making great strides every day.” — David Awschalom

Throughout the spring, Argonne assembled a team of quantum researchers and Marvel enthusiasts to create a series of videos, social media posts and public events that highlighted the real science behind Marvel’s movie magic. If you blipped and missed it the first time or if you want to relive the fun like a time traveler powered by Pym particles, here’s a look at Argonne’s quest to peel back the curtain on Marvel’s movie magic.