Newswise — Develop your clean energy or climate tech startup with the support of Argonne National Laboratory’s Chain Reaction Innovations program. Apply now, applications close at 5 p.m. CST, Nov. 30, 2022.

Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), the entrepreneurship program at The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, is now accepting applications for its Cohort 7. Entrepreneurs with clean energy and climate technology innovations who can leverage Argonne’s resources are encouraged to apply.

CRI propels the next generation of energy entrepreneurs by helping them move their innovations to market. A new cohort is selected each year through an annual call for applications. This year, the application period is open through 5 p.m. CST on Nov. 30. Those chosen for Cohort 7 will begin work in summer 2023. Any individual interested in developing a startup technology aligned with an Argonne research area is encouraged to apply.

“CRI helps startups bridge the gap between an early-stage technology and a viable business. This year, especially, we invite potential innovators who have climatech solutions in both decarbonization and adaptation like water tech to apply to the program. Working together, we can address the near- and long-term effects of climate change, while supporting innovation and job creation today.” — Dick Co, CRI director

“CRI is dedicated to inclusive innovation. We’re proud to have a diverse set of innovators who share their unique perspectives, bring new ideas, and provide valuable insights to all who participate,” said Deena Wright, CRI’s senior program specialist who works with the cohorts. ​“Our goal is to make sure the startups in our program graduate with a strong foundation of business knowledge, while also developing their technologies.”

To apply or learn more, visit CRI’s website.

Informational Webinars

CRI will host informational webinars in November for interested applicants to learn specifics about the program. In addition, CRI staff will hold Zoom office hours to answer individual questions. If selected, innovators receive salary, benefits, travel expenses and support for technical work at Argonne.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 1-2 p.m. CST

Monday, Nov. 28 from 3-4 p.m. CST

Webinar registration.

Cohort 7 Fellowships

Up to $110,000 per year for salary stipend, and $12,000 for travel plus moving expenses.

Benefits include healthcare, with family option.

Up to $220,000 for technical work at Argonne.

Extensive entrepreneurial training for first-time founders, plus ongoing programming.

Networking opportunities with business experts, investors, mentors, CRI cohorts and corporate partners.

Mentorship and support from the CRI team, plus technical expertise from Argonne researchers.

Argonne takes no equity stake.

About CRI

Each year, CRI selects four to six innovators who focus on clean energy and science technologies for a two-year fellowship through a competitive process. Program participants receive financial and technical support to perform early-stage research and development, with the goal to launch energy or manufacturing businesses.

Chain Reaction Innovations is part of the Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Advanced Manufacturing and Industrial Decarbonization Office; the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) program; and by Argonne National Laboratory.

