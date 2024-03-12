By Alexandra Freibott

Newswise — Hydropower dams provide reliable renewable energy, but they also have a direct impact on the environment, especially fish. Adjusting the amount of water spilling over a dam can help fish successfully navigate dams. But spilling more water means less water is available to produce power. Determining when and how much water to spill to help fish pass safely through dams while meeting grid reliability needs are critically important questions.

Research at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) highlights the complex dynamics around spill and fish passage through dams, and finds that spill is not always the biggest factor in successful fish passage.

“We found that fish activity, swimming ability, and time of day all play a role in fish passage, often more so than spill levels alone,” explained PNNL Earth scientist Ryan Harnish. “Our data show that when young salmon and steelhead are less active in the spring—like at night or in cooler water temperatures—spilling more water can make a big difference in helping more fish avoid passing through the powerhouse. But under other conditions, higher spill levels have little effect.”

This is valuable information for decision-makers who are tasked with balancing water needs for environmental health and energy demand. Knowing when high spill levels best support fish passage—and when they don’t—provides options for balancing the tradeoffs associated with hydropower generation and environmental impacts.

Tracking fish through a dam in 3D

Spilling water can help fish swim successfully over a dam instead of directly through the powerhouse—the part of the dam that includes the turbine. But the timing and amount of water spilled affects both fish passage and power generation. To take a closer look at how spill level affects fish passage, researchers needed detailed tracking information showing when and how fish passed through a dam.