Schoch Named PNNL Chief Communications Officer

Newswise — RICHLAND, Wash. — Amanda Schoch has been named chief communications officer at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Schoch joins PNNL from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where she was the chief communications officer and the assistant director of national intelligence for strategic communications.

In her new role, Schoch will develop and execute a communications strategy that elevates PNNL’s visibility, recognition and support as a world-class research organization. She will lead a team of communication and technical publishing professionals who are responsible for creating communications products and providing strategic communications counsel to the laboratory’s internal and external stakeholders and collaborators.

Schoch joined ODNI in 2008 and, prior to her most recent assignment, served in several senior communications and legislative affairs roles. In 2015, she held a joint duty assignment with the National Security Agency where she worked with agency leadership to develop and implement a new organizational model.

Schoch earned a Master of Arts in national security from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Arts in communications from the University of Maryland.

