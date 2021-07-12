DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Worldly Experience Is a Catalyst for Change

Bojana Ginovska leads a physical biosciences research team, backed by years of experience far from a lab
12-Jul-2021 3:50 PM EDT, by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
favorite_border

By Allan Brettman

Newswise — Bojana Ginovska can put things into perspective.

Perhaps witnessing the political disintegration of Eastern Europe can do that to a person.

Ginovska was in her early teens when her native Yugoslavia ceased to exist. It was a two-year process, but by 1992 she and her family were citizens not of Yugoslavia but of Macedonia.

“A series of major political events served as the catalyst for exacerbating inherent tensions in the Yugoslav republic,” says The Breakup of Yugoslavia, 1990–1992, published by the U.S. State Department’s Office of the Historian.

While the catalyst that changed her life then is not as positive as the impact of the catalysts she is studying now, catalysis today plays a major role in Ginovska’s life. She is leading a Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) physical biosciences research team, using the transformative power of molecular catalysis and enzymes to explore scientific principles underpinning the chemistry of energy transformation and storage, vital to the United States’ energy future. Ginovska, a computational chemist, is also helping move team members to PNNL’s Energy Sciences Center (ESC), the laboratory and collaborative workspace opening this fall that will accelerate discovery in chemistry, materials science, and computing. All that while she is entering the home stretch on a long, eventful journey to earning a PhD.

Uncertainties nearly derailed science career

“I always knew I wanted to pursue a career in science,” said Ginovska, who was tapped as a middle school student in her hometown of Skopje to participate in a nationwide physics competition. (She placed third.) “But there were a lot of uncertainties. I figured the best thing I can do is just do what I can do—make sure I get my work done, make sure I look for opportunities, take risks and see where it takes me.”

She traces her interest in science to the April 1986 Chernobyl disaster. Although the event was about 1,000 miles northeast of her home, there was concern throughout the region about the effects of nuclear fallout. Ginovska, a child at the time, paid attention, asked questions, and sought answers. This sparked her interest in physics and the science of energy.

At 17, she became an exchange student in Seattle, following the footsteps of an older sister who’d also been an exchange student. Ginovska spent time perfecting her English and explored the University of Washington campus. There, she visited the astronomy department, met a scientist working on the Hubble telescope, and sat in on theoretical physics classes. When she returned to Skopje, she enrolled at a local university seeking a physics degree. But after two years of navigating the rigors of college and the backdrop of Yugoslavia’s dissolution, as well as ethnic tensions and eventual civil war in nearby regions, she dropped out of school.

Fluency opens a NATO door

She became an interpreter for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Kosovo Forces support headquarters in Skopje, formed in 1999. At the time, the Kosovo Liberation Army and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia military fought daily. Ethnic tensions were high, and nearly a million people had fled Kosovo as refugees.

“I'd been taking English classes since third grade, and I also spoke German in middle school and high school,” Ginovska said. “Language skills are something my family had always put a lot of emphasis on, education in general, really. Learning foreign languages was very important.”

She occasionally wore a flak jacket and battlefield helmet for her new job, accompanying officers with the NATO forces.

“We traveled all around the country,” she said. “Each day, you go to work never knowing what you're going to end up doing that day. You might have to spend six hours in a car driving on the other side of the country to meet with somebody, to meet some leader in a village.

“And, you know, there were scary parts. There was a time an interpreter was with a team responding to a report of an unexploded device being found in the woods. It turned out the team was actually near an unexploded cluster bomb. Everyone was told to turn off their cell phones because they may activate the devices and to follow their own footsteps to exit the area safely.”

The job was also fun.

“I got to meet people from all over the world because it was an international headquarters. There were a lot of troops from Europe. But I remember all of our chefs were from Bangladesh and they made delicious Eastern food, which was something you don’t get to come across very much. I made a lot of friends. When you're in difficult, stressful situations, you do bond with the people pretty quickly, kind of to have each other’s backs, even if you're not in a direct combat situation. I did not start reflecting on the risks until later on in life. At the time, it was an adventure that paid well.”

Following in sister’s footsteps

During Ginovska’s NATO tenure, her sister—the one who’d preceded her as an exchange student—had graduated from Washington State University (WSU), and started work as an engineer at PNNL. At the first opportunity, Ginovska followed her sister’s lead, also enrolling at WSU Tri-Cities.

By 2005, Ginovska had earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science, spending that summer as an undergraduate intern at PNNL. Two years later, she’d earned a master’s degree in scientific computing, and two more years later, become a PNNL staff scientist.

She credits PNNL with inspiring her transition from computing—an area of study she chose because she figured it was the fastest track to a good-paying job—to science.

“Senior scientists wanted to help me find my path forward,” Ginovska said. “I’ve always been open to research in new fields. Being out of my comfort zone is something that’s not unusual to me. I always figured that if you want to learn, you can learn. PNNL helped me do that.

“I attribute the success of learning about physics and chemistry to the mentorship culture in the group. People at the lab have always been willing to take the chance, the time, and the energy to talk to me and give me guidance, provide me with the right literature, and have discussions with me. I’ve always been comfortable going in an office, asking questions, tossing out ideas, and try to figure out what makes sense and what doesn’t make sense. That’s always been one of the most attractive parts of working at PNNL.”

Ginovska recalled one conversation in particular in 2010 with chemist Wendy Shaw, now the PNNL Physical Sciences Division director.

Shaw approached Ginovska one day to talk about a project exploring enzymes.

“I know you have no background in it,” Ginovska recalled Shaw saying, “but I was told you’re a quick learner. Are you interested?”

Ginovska examined the written research proposal as well as some work conducted previously by a postdoc, and decided the project looking interesting. She agreed.

“That’s how I’ve ended up looking at a lot of enzymatic reactions at PNNL,” Ginovska said. “That’s how I ended up doing what I am doing now. It all just started with a question, ‘Are you willing to learn?’ And I seem to always say yes to that.”

Today, Ginovska is near the finish line on earning a PhD in materials science at WSU.

“Not quite there,” she said in late April, while speaking on a PNNL-sponsored Zoom presentation.

She was speaking as part of PNNL’s Community Science & Technology Seminar Series. Ginovska is an enthusiastic adherent to the stated goal of the seminar series, “to help the general public better understand and explore how science transforms our world.”

And on this evening, she will do whatever it takes to get even a nonscientist to grasp the basic concepts of her topic, Catalysis – Nature's Way.

Bringing catalysis to the masses

She wants her audience to understand that enzymes are nature’s catalysts, that they are biomolecules that help chemical reactions occur on demand. Soon enough, Sonic the Hedgehog is on the screen. Why Sonic the Hedgehog? Because Ginovska uses one of her sons’ favorite cartoon characters to illustrate the rapid impact of an effective catalyst. You had to be there.

Ginovska detoured briefly to discuss the pioneering scientists and their discoveries that paved the way for today’s catalysis discoveries: Anselme Payen, the French chemist known for discovering the enzyme diastase in 1833; Louis Pasteur, who in 1860 looked into fermentation of sugar into alcohol; Wilhelm Kühne, who coined the word enzyme—the Greek word for yeast; and Eduard Buchner, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1907 for his biochemical research and his discovery of cell-free fermentation.

Then Ginovska pivots to kefir. Kefir? Yes, as it turns out, the fermented drink and plenty of other examples of catalysis can be found in the kitchen.

Ginovska will present basic lab-level concepts to the audience before the hour-long presentation concludes, but the information is allowed to unfold slowly, dispensed patiently in an obvious effort to avoid scaring away any viewers.

The virtues of patience and open-mindedness

Patience is one of Ginovska’s traits, said PNNL computational scientist Simone Raugei, who has known his colleague since he arrived at the lab in 2010.

“It’s part of the reason why she’s the one who keeps track of our postdoctoral researchers,” Raugei said. “She has the patience for that, whereas many of us don’t.”

And that patience can be applied to experienced colleagues.

Raugei recalled a time when Ginovska’s research group was studying the mechanism of an enzyme, resulting in findings that were published in 2016 in Science. Publication in the respected journal could have represented a pinnacle.

“But there was experimental evidence that suggested something still needed to be clarified,” Raugei said. “And then we, as a team, started discussing, ‘what could it be?’ And then we started thinking of a completely different mechanism.”

Raugei came up with an alternative explanation, initially dismissed by a collaborator at a large Midwestern university. Raugei and the team, with Ginovska’s backing, continued to investigate and push the new hypothesis.

“It was a change of 180 degrees in what we were looking at,” Raugei said. “At the beginning of this new thought, it was crazy. But Bojana took this idea and she explored it. She could have dismissed it when I threw it there on the table. But we did some brainstorming and she said, ‘yes, let’s see.’ We recently published a paper on this new possible mechanism. And we are still working on this idea, something that I was originally afraid would be dismissed as a crazy idea.”

Ginovska agreed she is patient, but said she believes she’s an equal part stubborn. Both traits, she said, help when conducting computer modeling simulations of other scientists’ work. Often, she noted, the modeling did not produce results the scientist anticipated. Bottom line: Back to the drawing board for the scientist.

Ginovska acknowledged that she has earned a respectful and humorous reputation “for being the place where hypotheses go to die.”

Ginovska’s computer modeling prompted so much additional work for Shaw, the division director, that Shaw presented Ginovska with a printed quote. Ginovska has kept the quote on her bulletin board. She’s certain the quote will be among the many items that find a place in her new ESC office.

The great tragedy of science – the slaying of a beautiful hypothesis by an ugly fact.

—Thomas Huxley

Willing to work

Physicist Gregory Schenter helped introduce Ginovska to PNNL.

“She puts in the work to learn,” said Schenter, a lab fellow.

Both Schenter and Ginovska chuckle at the memory, however, of Schenter’s attempt in 2007 to explain transition state theory and calculations of reaction rates of chemical reactions.

“I sat there nodding,” Ginovska said, “and I didn’t have any idea what he was talking about. But I learned.”

Schenter, who is on Ginovska’s thesis committee, said he’s looking forward to the day when Ginovska has earned her PhD, something he said was a formality to her stature at PNNL.

“She’s a more seasoned researcher than many researchers who already have PhDs in physical chemistry,” Schenter said, noting that Ginovska has had nearly 1,000 research citations since 2007.

Friendly boss

When Ginovska became a team lead in 2018, it could have changed the friendly dynamic that she’d cultivated with her colleagues.

“After that, I walked into her office and said, ‘hello boss,’” computational scientist Samantha Johnson recalled, mimicking a salute. “Can we still go out and have coffee and pistachios together?”

They could, in part because the two researchers became fast friends when their houses were just a few blocks apart in Richland.

“She is incredibly person-oriented. She spends a lot of time putting together good teams,” said Johnson, whose team members include biochemist Joe Laureanti as well as Raugei, joint appointment collaborators, and postdoc interns. “She believes if people are happy, their science will be better because people will be more likely to work together, they’ll be more dedicated to their science, and they’ll enjoy it more.”

Johnson and Ginovska collaborate on researching hydrogen storage materials, largely through the Hydrogen Materials Advanced Research Consortium (HyMARC). The consortium is composed of PNNL, Sandia National Laboratories, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. It was formed to address the scientific gaps in the advancement of solid-state hydrogen storage materials.

Collaboration made easier in the ESC

Ginovska’s team will be on the Energy Science Center’s second floor. Daily, in-person interactions will be easier for the team, which has up to eight postdocs.

“I'll have all of the staff and postdocs from my team right there,” Ginovska said. “We’ll also be next to two other groups that we work with closely. In the past we've been kind of separated from our experimental collaborators. Having all of them in the same building—or even on the same floor in the hallway—will be great. We can talk to them on a more regular basis.”

Ginovska estimated about 15 percent of her time is spent managing people.

“A large part of it is mentoring,” she said. “My role is to help other scientists understand their career trajectory, and really just facilitate opportunities for them as much as I can.”

As for her own career trajectory, Ginovska projects a long-range perspective.

“We want to make catalysts for reactions that are relevant to energy,” she said. “It’s for storing and releasing energy on demand. How do we store it? How do we release it? We are pursuing answers to these questions every day at PNNL. And yes, I am aware that catalysis has played an important role in my life—in the lab and well beyond.”

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Worldly Experience Is a Catalyst for Change

Credit: Photo by Andrea Starr | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Caption: Computational scientist Bojana Ginovska leads a physical biosciences research team while exploring enzymes and molecular catalysts and searching for materials to store and transport hydrogen.

Newswise: Worldly Experience Is a Catalyst for Change

Credit: Original image: Bojana Ginovska; Composite image by Cortland Johnson | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Caption: Bojana Ginovska was an interpreter for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Kosovo Forces support headquarters in Skopje, Macedonia.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Energy Physics DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
Catalysis Hydrogen Fuel Cells Computational Research
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

Discovery of 10 faces of plasma leads to new insights in fusion and plasma science

Worldly Experience Is a Catalyst for Change

Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn

Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery

SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit

A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors

Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars

A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making

Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy

Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
X
X
X


Filters close
Newswise: Discovery of 10 Faces of Plasma Leads to New Insights in Fusion and Plasma Science
Released: 12-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Discovery of 10 Faces of Plasma Leads to New Insights in Fusion and Plasma Science
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Scientists uncover new properties of plasma that have wide potential applications for astrophysical and fusion plasmas.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 12-Jul-2021 4:00 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Worldly Experience Is a Catalyst for Change
Released: 12-Jul-2021 3:50 PM EDT
Worldly Experience Is a Catalyst for Change
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Bojana Ginovska leads a physical biosciences research team headed for PNNL's new Energy Sciences Center. She uses the transformative power of molecular catalysis and enzymes to explore scientific principles.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded leveraging-dna-to-create-advanced-usable-materials-with-jason-kahn
VIDEO
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Jason Kahn, a staff scientist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is conducting research in DNA-based assembly and building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes.

Comment
Newswise: Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
Released: 11-Jul-2021 10:30 PM EDT
Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Highlights of the two-hour visit included behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most powerful X-ray sources on the planet and at the construction of the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy. She also joined presentations of the lab’s research in machine learning, quantum technology and climate science and engaged in discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion at SLAC.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

Comment
Newswise: A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists from SLAC, Stanford and Diamond Light Source found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Comment
Newswise: Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Aluminum-26 has a quantum state difficult to study in a lab. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. This approach is possible because of the symmetry between protons and neutrons. This provides rare insight into processes in stars.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $15.6 million for new research studying the properties, formation, and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them.

Comment
View More
Newswise: Discovery of 10 Faces of Plasma Leads to New Insights in Fusion and Plasma Science
Released: 12-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Discovery of 10 Faces of Plasma Leads to New Insights in Fusion and Plasma Science
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Scientists uncover new properties of plasma that have wide potential applications for astrophysical and fusion plasmas.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 12-Jul-2021 4:00 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Worldly Experience Is a Catalyst for Change
Released: 12-Jul-2021 3:50 PM EDT
Worldly Experience Is a Catalyst for Change
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Bojana Ginovska leads a physical biosciences research team headed for PNNL's new Energy Sciences Center. She uses the transformative power of molecular catalysis and enzymes to explore scientific principles.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded leveraging-dna-to-create-advanced-usable-materials-with-jason-kahn
VIDEO
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Jason Kahn, a staff scientist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is conducting research in DNA-based assembly and building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes.

Comment
Newswise: Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
Released: 11-Jul-2021 10:30 PM EDT
Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Highlights of the two-hour visit included behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most powerful X-ray sources on the planet and at the construction of the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy. She also joined presentations of the lab’s research in machine learning, quantum technology and climate science and engaged in discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion at SLAC.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

Comment
Newswise: A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists from SLAC, Stanford and Diamond Light Source found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Comment
Newswise: Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Aluminum-26 has a quantum state difficult to study in a lab. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. This approach is possible because of the symmetry between protons and neutrons. This provides rare insight into processes in stars.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $15.6 million for new research studying the properties, formation, and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them.

Comment
View More
Newswise: Discovery of 10 Faces of Plasma Leads to New Insights in Fusion and Plasma Science
Released: 12-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Discovery of 10 Faces of Plasma Leads to New Insights in Fusion and Plasma Science
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Scientists uncover new properties of plasma that have wide potential applications for astrophysical and fusion plasmas.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 12-Jul-2021 4:00 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Worldly Experience Is a Catalyst for Change
Released: 12-Jul-2021 3:50 PM EDT
Worldly Experience Is a Catalyst for Change
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Bojana Ginovska leads a physical biosciences research team headed for PNNL's new Energy Sciences Center. She uses the transformative power of molecular catalysis and enzymes to explore scientific principles.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded leveraging-dna-to-create-advanced-usable-materials-with-jason-kahn
VIDEO
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Jason Kahn, a staff scientist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is conducting research in DNA-based assembly and building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes.

Comment
Newswise: Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
Released: 11-Jul-2021 10:30 PM EDT
Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Highlights of the two-hour visit included behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most powerful X-ray sources on the planet and at the construction of the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy. She also joined presentations of the lab’s research in machine learning, quantum technology and climate science and engaged in discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion at SLAC.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

Comment
Newswise: A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists from SLAC, Stanford and Diamond Light Source found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Comment
Newswise: Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Aluminum-26 has a quantum state difficult to study in a lab. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. This approach is possible because of the symmetry between protons and neutrons. This provides rare insight into processes in stars.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $15.6 million for new research studying the properties, formation, and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them.

Comment
View More

Spotlight

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
2.70846