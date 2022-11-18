Newswise — Rockville, MD—The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) today further advanced its open science and research integrity efforts by joining the ORCID US Community, a consortium of nonprofit institutions working to enhance the scientific discovery process and improve the efficiency of research funding and collaboration.

ORCID (Open Researcher and Contributor Identifier) is a unique, 16-character digital persistent identifier assigned to researchers; this identifier serves as a trusted record of research activities and affiliations and enables interoperability and transfer of data between individuals’ ORCID records and local institutional systems.

ORCID facilitates interoperability by offering an authentication service, which enables any organization collecting the ORCID ID of a researcher to verify that the person providing the ID is, in fact, the record holder. In addition, ORCID allows third-party organizations, with the record holder’s permission, to add verifiable assertions to ORCID records such as affiliations, publications, and funding awards. These verified assertions, known as Trust Markers, can then be accessed by other organizations to further increase confidence in the trustworthiness of the record.

A growing community of practice is championing the use of this identifier for individuals to use with their name as they share their information.

“FASEB is pleased to join this national community of practice focused on ORCID adoption and integration. A paradigm shift from the traditional repetitive, isolated workflows in the research ecosystem, ORCID enables all who participate in research, scholarship, and innovation to be uniquely identified and connected to their contributions across disciplines, borders, and time,” says Kevin C. Kregel, PhD, Executive Vice President and Provost at the University of Iowa and FASEB President.

“ORCID is a critical piece of open science infrastructure that enables the transparent and trustworthy identification of an individual researcher across their broad range of contributions—scholarly communications and data sharing, participation in conferences, receipt of an award, employment, and in volunteer roles,” says Darla P. Henderson, PhD, FASEB Director of Open Science and Research Integrity and Director of Publications.

She adds, “While FASEB has collected ORCID for journal authors for some years, joining the consortium presents a broader opportunity for full integration of this persistent identifier across all the relevant aspects of our federation work. In addition to providing a unique identifier for disambiguating researchers, we will also leverage our participation in this consortium for streamlined and authoritative updating of researcher ORCID records.”

About FASEB

FASEB is composed of 28 scientific member societies with 115,000 members, making it the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States. FASEB’s mission is to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in biological and biomedical sciences through collaborative advocacy and service to member societies and their members. Visit www.faseb.org to learn more.

About ORCID US Community

The ORCID US Community, led by Lyrasis in partnership with the Big Ten Academic Alliance, the Greater Western Library Alliance (GWLA), the NorthEast Research Libraries (NERL), and the Health Research Alliance, provides a national community of practice for ORCID adoption and integration, maximizing the benefits of ORCID for premium consortium member organizations through dedicated support and a range of resources. Visit https://orcidus.lyrasis.org to learn more.