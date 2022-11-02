Article title: Decorin evokes reversible mitochondrial depolarization in carcinoma and vascular endothelial cells

Authors: Thomas Neill, Christopher Xie, Renato V. Iozzo

From the authors: “In conclusion, we have delineated a molecular axis focused on delivering prodepolarization signals to the mitochondrial network in tumor cells. These findings constitute a framework by which decorin could potentially exert promitophagic programs in an effort to curb tumorigenesis.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.